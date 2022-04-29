The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

'Star Trek' writer, IAF founder Harold Livingston dies at 97

Livingston joined as a Machal volunteer aiding the nascent Jewish state in the 1948 War of Independence - in fact, it would prove to be instrumental to Israel's victory.

By AARON REICH
Published: APRIL 29, 2022 17:29

Updated: APRIL 29, 2022 17:43
Harold Livingston (photo credit: Above and Beyond)
Harold Livingston
(photo credit: Above and Beyond)

Jewish American sci-fi writer and founding member of the Israeli Air Force, Harold Livingston, passed away Thursday at the age of 97, Variety reported, citing family members. According to an obituary in Daily Star Trek News, he is survived by his son David, daughters Leah and Eve and nephew Robert.

Livingston had written for many TV shows such as the original Mission: Impossible and had written several books. However, his most famous work of fiction is easily 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture, the cinematic debut of the iconic and revolutionary sci-fi franchise, featuring the original TV series cast.

The film, while met with mixed critical views, was a major hit and spawned several more Star Trek films and TV series, helping keep the franchise running to this very day.

But in Israel, Livingston is remembered for something very different: Being among the founding members of the IAF. 

He had joined as a Machal volunteer aiding the nascent Jewish state in the 1948 War of Independence - in fact, it would prove to be instrumental to Israel's victory.

Harold Livingston, younger. (credit: Above and Beyond) Harold Livingston, younger. (credit: Above and Beyond)

Years before, Livingston had served in the US military as part of the transport squadron. This experience served him well when he joined the IAF's Air Transport Command, flying supplies, weapons and planes to Israel from Czechoslovakia. 

“Listen, I wanted to fly again,” he said in a phone interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2015. “That afternoon I was in New York and didn’t go home for a year. We were breaking the Neutrality Act, and theoretically our citizenship was in jeopardy, but that made the adventure even more glamorous.”

His experience was recounted in the documentary Above and Beyond, directed by Nancy Spielberg, which focused on the American Jewish pilots who helped create the IAF.

"My heart is broken for Harold. He was the last one. Smoky Simon passed away about a month ago and now him," Spielberg said following Livingston's passing. 

"I fell in love with Harold when we were filming above and beyond. From the moment he pulled up in his convertible jaguar and swaggered toward us on our set, I knew this guy had spunk and more! I often said that he may have been short in stature, but he was a giant in my eyes! He was an incredible writer. A wonderful storyteller. When people compliment us on the making of our film, we always say that it was these salty characters that made the film and we were just blessed enough to have the cameras rolling! He was curmudgeon, true to himself, didn’t put up with any crap."

Spielberg recounted just how pivotal Livingston's role was in the 1948 war.

"His contribution during the War of Independence was critical. Without the transport that he flew, there would not have been any supplies brought into Israel and ferried to the Negev during some of the darkest days in the War of Independence," she explained.

"After the film was released, he told me how he went to his neighborhood diner, where he had breakfast every day. When he was done eating, he asked for the check but the waitress told him that another table had picked up his check. The man from the other table came over and said that he recognized him from the film and thanked him for his contribution to the State of Israel. Harold was tickled pink! He said to me 'my dear, I came into this world a little Schmendrick, but I’m leaving it a big Star.'"

Describing his experience in a blunt and exaggerated manner in another account, Livingston wrote: “Ben-Gurion’s Foreign Legion. They took anyone. Misfits from America, English communists, South African Zionists, Soviet army deserters, Polish noblemen, ne’er-do-well soldiers of fortune. If you want excitement and adventure, come on over... If you want to write a book. If you’re running from the police. If you want to get away from your wife. If you want to prove that Jews can fight. If you want to build a new land.”

May his legacy live long and prosper.

Hannah Brown and Tom Tugend contributed to this report.



Tags IAF Israeli Air Force obituary star trek
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by