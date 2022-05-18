The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Movie about kidnapped Italian Jew Mortara moves forward without Spielberg

Viewers’ best chance to see Mortara’s story onscreen will now be via a separate Italian production helmed by director Marco Bellochio.

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: MAY 18, 2022 21:19
"The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara," an 1862 painting by Jewish artist Moritz Daniel Oppenheim depicting the Mortara Affair. (photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)
"The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara," an 1862 painting by Jewish artist Moritz Daniel Oppenheim depicting the Mortara Affair.
(photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

For years, Steven Spielberg intended to direct a movie about Edgardo Mortara, a 19th-century Italian Jew who was kidnapped by the Catholic Church and raised Christian, eventually becoming a priest, while his Jewish family lobbied to free him. 

But Spielberg is no longer making the film after having trouble casting the role of the young Mortara. Instead, viewers’ best chance to see Mortara’s story onscreen will now be via a separate Italian production helmed by director Marco Bellochio (The Traitor), who shared details about his take on the material at the Cannes Film Festival.

Spielberg’s version would have been based on the book The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara, by Jewish historian David Kertzer, and was to have starred Mark Rylance, with a screenplay by Tony Kushner. Oscar Isaac was at one point attached to the project as well. Bellochio suggested to Variety that the project stalled because Spielberg was reluctant to make a movie that would have cast Jewish-Catholic relations in a negative light.

“My impression is it was a political problem,” he said. “This story, even though it’s set 170 years ago, can be perceived as re-igniting the conflict between Jews and Catholics at a time when they are seeking peace, not conflict. And Spielberg has such a great stature in the Jewish world.”

Bellochio’s film, to be called The Conversion, will not be based on Kertzer’s book but instead on first-hand historical documents. It will be financed by Italian production companies and is scheduled to start shooting next month.

Spielberg’s next film will focus on an entirely different Jewish family: his own. The Fabelmans — an autobiographical drama about the director’s own childhood also written by Tony Kushner and starring Seth Rogen, Michelle Williams and Paul Dano — is scheduled for a Thanksgiving release.



Tags Steven Spielberg movie Jewish history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by