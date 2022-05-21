The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Netflix releases Israeli period drama ‘Beauty Queen of Jerusalem’

The first 10 episodes were made available on Friday, and a second batch of 10 episodes will be released on July 29.

By CALEB GUEDES-REED/JTA, GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Published: MAY 21, 2022 06:15
Israeli TV celebrities like Michael Aloni of Shtisel, center, and Luna Mansour of Fauda, right, star in 'The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem.' (photo credit: OSNAT ROM)
Israeli TV celebrities like Michael Aloni of Shtisel, center, and Luna Mansour of Fauda, right, star in 'The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem.'
(photo credit: OSNAT ROM)

(JTA) — As of today, Netflix viewers can watch “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem,” a period drama that follows a family of Spanish Sephardic Jews living in Jerusalem through different decades of the early 20th century.

The first 10 episodes were made available on Friday, and a second batch of 10 episodes will be released on July 29.

The series, which won 4 Israeli TV Academy Awards this year after debuting there last summer, stars Israeli heartthrob Michael Aloni — of “Shtisel” and “When Heroes Fly” fame — and is based on a book of the same name first translated into English in 2016. It is produced by Israel’s Yes Studios — which was behind the Orthodox family drama “Shtisel” and the IDF thriller “Fauda” — and is being touted as one of Israeli TV’s most expensive and ambitious projects yet. Its English Netflix version is dubbed.

The story flips back and forth between decades, from the Ottoman Empire era to the days of the British Mandate of Palestine, which eventually becomes the state of Israel. The series showcases Judeo-Spanish traditions and chronicles the dynamics of pre-state Jerusalem, including tensions between its Jewish, Arab and Christian residents — with dialogue in Hebrew, English, Arabic and even Ladino, a rarity in Israeli TV.

The plot involves the Armoza family, whose men seem cursed to marry women they don’t love. 

Aloni and fellow cast members were quick to sign on based on the success and quality of Sarit Yishai-Levi’s novel, they told audience members at a recent event at Temple Emanu-El’s Streicker Center in New York City. Aloni said he read the book in less than two days and cried while reading it; Swell Ariel Or, who plays Aloni’s daughter in the show, said she read the book in two hours. 



Tags television entertainment netflix
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Zionists control the world, buy up media outlets, says Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by