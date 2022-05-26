Ukrainian refugees in Israel enjoy fun Jerusalem tour

30 women, including Ukrainian refugees, new Russian olim and Israelis came together to hear each other's respective stories and reinforce their Jewish identity last week.

All the women are alumni of Momentum, a global movement focused on connecting women to Jewish values and to the State of Israel by bringing them on trips.

Bringing women together

During a busy day touring in Jerusalem, the women participated in a cooking class, creative writing workshop, and art gallery tour. They also took the time to share their harrowing stories of survival and escape, both from Ukraine and Russia.

The women came from seven different Momentum partner organizations, including The Jewish Agency for Israel and Chabad.

Ukrainian refugees enjoy a day of fun in Jerusalem. (credit: MOMENTUM)

Momentum organizers reached out to several networks to identify those who have fled Ukraine and Russia over the past two months and also previously participated in the movement’s trips. After that research process, Momentum provided the women with an inspiring day of introspection and support.

What is Momentum?

Momentum is a one-year program for Jewish women with limited connection to Israel that is launched with a visit to the country. The program targets Jewish people from around with the aim for them to fall in love with Israel and to connect with their Jewish identity.

Twenty of the women recently made aliyah to Israel and appreciated hearing stories from longtime olot (Israeli immigrants) who have demonstrated the ability to start life anew in the Jewish state.

Rachel Jakubovich, who made Aliyah in March with her daughter, left Russia on short notice amid her concern for the restrictive regime there as the war began in the region. She felt her hometown of Moscow was no longer recognizable.

“I came with my daughter and cash because my cards from Russia no longer work. It’s been surreal, but I’m happy to be surrounded by this network of complete support from other Jewish women,” she said.

Jakubovich reflected, “I’m here with Ukrainian women — women who back home would be considered an enemy. But, here, they are my sisters. We may not have the same challenges. But now that we’re all new, we are in a similar situation and we are only interested in helping each other.”

That spirit of volunteering permeated the group, many of whom are working hard to help fellow Jews in Israel and back home. One woman, for example, runs a medical supply store in Ukraine and often sends goods to volunteers there. Another makes clothes for kids in her community. Yet another set up a volunteering network enabling women to share how they can help refugees and olim from the region.

“For many of these women, their world turned upside down,” Anna Vainer, Senior Partner Relations Manager for Momentum, said. “We realized we have so many alumni coming to Israel on Aliyah, and our Momentum sisters were eager to welcome them into the sisterhood and help in any way they could.”

“We thought that this is the best way to help them create relationships and foster support from like-minded women as they get adjusted to their new life here in Israel,” she added.

“They feel lucky and privileged to be here and they are committed to paying that forward and helping when they can,” Vainer added. “Their bond is a strong one and is not defined by politics.”

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, whose ministry is a partner in funding the movement said: “It's a pleasure to see Jewish women from around the world experience Israel, embrace their Jewish heritage and to learn about us and the Jewish people. It’s also truly wonderful to see women from so many parts of the Jewish World becoming immersed into the life of the Jewish people and connecting to their Jewish birthright.”

“Jewish women have unparalleled influence over the direction of Jewish life and the future of Jewish people. They are the ones who make sure the compass of Jewish life is pointed in the right direction,” he added.

Momentum Founding Director Lori Palatnik said: “Many of these women were tired, hungry, and worn down. Some escaped to Romania, some to Poland, some to Moldova — but they didn’t care where they went, they only wanted to be safe. This is why now some of us speak French, some speak Spanish, and some speak Hebrew. Because generations ago Jews fled for their lives. Their story is our story.”