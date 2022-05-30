Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma to play in Haifa

Top European soccer clubs Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma will play each other in a friendly at Sami Ofer Stadium in Haifa on July 30.

Organizers are expecting a full stadium of 30,000 spectators.

Both teams are expected to bring their top XI.

For Tottenham, which finished the season near the top of the English Premier League and will play in the Champions League next season, it will be its last pre-season game, just five days before the Premiership season starts.

Son Heung Min, alongside English captain Harry Kane, is expected to play.

Roma will arrive in the country after a historic season — winning the first Europa Conference, which was the club's first European title.

For the team and legendary coach Jose Mourinho, the win was a clear statement of intent for the future.