Israelis sue Paramount over 'Top Gun: Maverick'

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, including some profits from Top Gun: Maverick, and to block Paramount from distributing the movie or further sequels.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 6, 2022 18:29

Updated: JUNE 6, 2022 18:38
US actor Tom Cruise arrives at the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London, Britain May 19, 2022. (photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
The family of the author whose article inspired the 1986 Tom Cruise movie Top Gun on Monday sued Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement over this year's blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

According to a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court, the Paramount Global unit failed to reacquire the rights to Ehud Yonay's 1983 article "Top Guns" from his family before releasing the "derivative" sequel.

Shosh Yonay and Yuval Yonay, who live in Israel and are respectively Ehud's widow and son, said Paramount deliberately ignored that the copyright reverted to them in January 2020, "thumbing its nose" at federal copyright law.

Paramount did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, including some profits from Top Gun: Maverick, and to block Paramount from distributing the movie or further sequels.

Biggest hit of the year

Top Gun: Maverick is this year's biggest box office hit, generating $291 million in North America and $548.6 million globally in its first 10 days of release.



