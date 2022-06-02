The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
What Top Gun can teach Israel about Iran

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 2, 2022 22:01

Updated: JUNE 2, 2022 22:28
A right side view of three Strike Fighter Squadron 132 (VFA-132) F/A-18A Hornet aircraft in flight. (photo credit: PICRYL)
A right side view of three Strike Fighter Squadron 132 (VFA-132) F/A-18A Hornet aircraft in flight.
(photo credit: PICRYL)

Yaakov and Lahav talk about whether Top Gun: Maverick has the solutions for Israel's Iran dilemmas, China's anger at JPost for publishing an interview with Taiwan's foreign minister and more. Plus, Yaakov and Jerusalem Post Senior Analyst Herb Keinon about how racist incidents at the Jerusalem Day flag march reflect on Israel.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.   



