The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Israeli experts launch female empowerment project on marriage, sexuality

She’asani Isha is aiming to spread the word about family purity — Its essence, beauty and virtues — To every woman who wants to learn and connect.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 13, 2022 11:10
Israeli celebrities attend launch event for She'asani Isha project. (photo credit: Rafi Daluya)
Israeli celebrities attend launch event for She'asani Isha project.
(photo credit: Rafi Daluya)

A unique project has been launched in Israel where every woman can consult, ask and learn about marriage, femininity and sexuality.

The She’asani Isha project

The She’asani Isha project, is led by Ruthi Leviev-Yelizarov, marriage and sex counselor, mediator, bridal counselor and businesswoman; and Bracha Shilat, entrepreneur and activist in educational, music and female leadership projects.

She’asani Isha is aiming to spread the word about family purity — Its essence, beauty and virtues — To every woman who wants to learn and connect, as part of a positive, spiritual, empowering and exciting experience and from a connecting and uplifting place for women, couple's life and family, out of personal desire and free choice.

The project mapped out the most invested and pleasant mikvehs in terms of visibility, cleanliness, aesthetics and service and even gave select mikvehs around the country a quality mark, which indicates that they meet the most stringent standards, with the aim of adding more and more mikvehs to this list.

In addition, the project aims to expand the information and guidance system on the subject both with the general female community in Israel, in order to sharpen the value and understanding of the depth of going to the mikveh in particular and married life in general, and with mikveh attendants and counselors, as well as to improve the immersion experience in particular and the condition of the mikvehs in Israel in general.

Israeli celebrities attend launch event for She'asani Isha project. (credit: Rafi Daluya) Israeli celebrities attend launch event for She'asani Isha project. (credit: Rafi Daluya)

"We hope that the women of Israel will discover the beauty and emotion of embracing Judaism and the secret of the magic of family purity. We at She’asani Isha will be a home for every woman where she can consult, ask, ponder, study, look for mikvehs and mikveh attendants as she likes, and in this way, we will strive to create a pleasant, exciting, uplifting and pampering mikveh experience," the founders said. 

The team of experts 

Dr. Liat Yakir - Biologist, lecturer and researcher in the biology of emotions and human behavior. Graduate of the Weizmann Institute of Science. Participated as an expert in the 'Wedding at First Sight' program.

Dr. Iris Bar-On - Sexologist, lecturer and therapist in the fields of sexuality and relationships, radio broadcaster.

Dr. Avia Rosenthal - Specialist gynecologist.

Inda Hellman - Marriage and sex counselor.



Tags Judaism women mikveh sex Spirituality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
2

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
3

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

Moscow chief rabbi fled Russia after refusal to support Ukraine war

Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by