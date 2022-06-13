Israeli experts launch female empowerment project on marriage, sexuality

A unique project has been launched in Israel where every woman can consult, ask and learn about marriage, femininity and sexuality.

The She’asani Isha project

The She’asani Isha project, is led by Ruthi Leviev-Yelizarov, marriage and sex counselor, mediator, bridal counselor and businesswoman; and Bracha Shilat, entrepreneur and activist in educational, music and female leadership projects.

She’asani Isha is aiming to spread the word about family purity — Its essence, beauty and virtues — To every woman who wants to learn and connect, as part of a positive, spiritual, empowering and exciting experience and from a connecting and uplifting place for women, couple's life and family, out of personal desire and free choice.

The project mapped out the most invested and pleasant mikvehs in terms of visibility, cleanliness, aesthetics and service and even gave select mikvehs around the country a quality mark, which indicates that they meet the most stringent standards, with the aim of adding more and more mikvehs to this list.

In addition, the project aims to expand the information and guidance system on the subject both with the general female community in Israel, in order to sharpen the value and understanding of the depth of going to the mikveh in particular and married life in general, and with mikveh attendants and counselors, as well as to improve the immersion experience in particular and the condition of the mikvehs in Israel in general.

Israeli celebrities attend launch event for She'asani Isha project. (credit: Rafi Daluya)

"We hope that the women of Israel will discover the beauty and emotion of embracing Judaism and the secret of the magic of family purity. We at She’asani Isha will be a home for every woman where she can consult, ask, ponder, study, look for mikvehs and mikveh attendants as she likes, and in this way, we will strive to create a pleasant, exciting, uplifting and pampering mikveh experience," the founders said.

The team of experts

Dr. Liat Yakir - Biologist, lecturer and researcher in the biology of emotions and human behavior. Graduate of the Weizmann Institute of Science. Participated as an expert in the 'Wedding at First Sight' program.

Dr. Iris Bar-On - Sexologist, lecturer and therapist in the fields of sexuality and relationships, radio broadcaster.

Dr. Avia Rosenthal - Specialist gynecologist.

Inda Hellman - Marriage and sex counselor.