Israel's Fiverr, TikTok's The Old Gays make free Pride children's book

Israeli freelancing platform Fiverr has teamed up with TikTok viral sensations The Old Gays to create a new children's book celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The book, which is free and downloadable, was made possible thanks to The Old Gays and LGBTQ+ freelancers from Fiverr to create the platform's second annual children's book for LGBTQ+ Pride month.

The book is titled My Four Fabulous Uncles and is inspired by The Old Gays, who are famous for their wholesome, inclusive and uplifting TikTok content.

It tells the story of a young student, Finley, who possesses a beautiful voice but becomes afraid to share it after being bullied for his colorful clothing. He regains his courage after being advised by the titular four fabulous uncles to embrace his differences and share his passions.

“The book’s core message is a universal one, but it very directly applies to the LGBTQ+ experience, especially right now,” said Michael “Mick” Peterson of The Old Gays. “If you have something that you want to share with the world, then don’t be afraid to go out there and shine. For members of the LGBTQ+ community, it’s especially important to stay true to yourself, despite anyone’s efforts to keep you from speaking your truth.”

“It is our role as a global platform to ensure that we are uplifting and supporting talent, no matter their differences or where they come from,” said Gali Arnon, Fiverr’s CMO. “As with all of the campaigns and projects we work on, we leverage the talent of real people, from all walks of life, that work on our platform. For this incredible initiative, we are extremely proud to work with queer Fiverr community members and give them the opportunity to share their work with a global audience.”

“Working on projects like this, that have real impact on future generations, has always been a dream of mine,” said book illustrator Deivis Sandoval. “Now, more than ever before, queer artists around the world have been raising their voices (including myself) about issues that matter to our community, and being part of that makes me feel proud. It is our duty as artists, writers, and content creators to make sure these voices are heard.”

An important time

The book itself comes at an important time, as it makes a prominent statement of bravery and diversity while anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been pushed in the US, specifically affecting schools.

Chief among these are Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill — commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — which bans conversations and teaching about sexual identity or gender in schools, and ongoing restrictions barring access to books representing the LGBTQ+ experience.

As such, the book provides a powerful counter-response to these laws.