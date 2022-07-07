The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Ahead of the 21st Maccabiah Games, explore photos from ‘Jewish Olympics’ history

Every four years, 10,000 or so athletes — mostly Jews, plus Israelis — descend upon Israel for the Maccabiah Games, the world’s largest Jewish athletic competition, called the Jewish Olympics.

By JACOB GURVIS/JTA
Published: JULY 7, 2022 00:53

Updated: JULY 7, 2022 00:55
AN ISRAELI cyclist aims for Maccabiah glory. (photo credit: Joya Create)
AN ISRAELI cyclist aims for Maccabiah glory.
(photo credit: Joya Create)

Hanukkah isn’t the only time Jews around the world celebrate the legacy of Hasmonean hero Judah Maccabee.

Every four years, 10,000 or so athletes — mostly Jews, plus Israelis of any religion — descend upon Israel for the Maccabiah Games, the world’s largest Jewish athletic competition, sometimes called the Jewish Olympics.

Run by the World Maccabi Union, the competition began in 1932 and includes athletes from roughly 80 countries. Here is a JTA dispatch from the first Maccabiah Games, in April 1932.

Ice Hockey Group Hakoah Vienna. Participated in competitions in Austria from 1923 to 1933. The team won first place in the first Maccabiah. (credit: MACCABI WORLD UNION) Ice Hockey Group Hakoah Vienna. Participated in competitions in Austria from 1923 to 1933. The team won first place in the first Maccabiah. (credit: MACCABI WORLD UNION)

In 1938, the third iteration of the competition was postponed until 1950 due to World War II and Israel’s War of Independence.

The competition then took place every four years from 1953 through 2017. The 21st Maccabiah Games, scheduled for the summer of 2021, was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games are split into four divisions based on age and ability — open, juniors, masters, and paralympics — and feature dozens of sports. 

Jewish sports legends like Mark Spitz, Agnes Keleti, Kerri Strug, Isaac Berger and others have participated over the years. 

The 21st Maccabiah Games open Wednesday, July 12, and will run through July 26.

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund, a Maccabiah partner, has shared with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency some images from its Maccabiah photo archive. It’s quite a trip down Jewish sports memory lane.

The inaugural Maccabiah Games in 1932. (Miriam Shamir/KKL–JNF Photo Archive) 

The 3rd Maccabiah Games, and the first at the stadium in Ramat Gan, Israel, in 1950. (Jacob Rozner/KKL-JNF Photo Archive)

The flowering of the pigeons from the KKL-JNF tower built in honor of the 2nd Maccbiah Games in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 1935. (Zultan Kugler/KKL-JNF Photo Archive)



Tags Israel Maccabiah olympics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by