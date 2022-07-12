The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's national roadmap plan for Welfare Ministry presented by Menomadin Foundation

The program, which was devised by senior scholars in the field, is the first of its kind to formulate a comprehensive plan of reform for Israel’s welfare services.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 12, 2022 18:10
The Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry, the Menomadin Foundation and senior figures in the welfare field unveiled the “Right to Good Welfare” program on Monday.

How is this going to improve Israel's healthcare? 

The plan’s main recommendations include expanding the Welfare Ministry's employment programs to families and individuals and legislating a ‘welfare services act’ to secure people’s right to choose the type and scope of the individual welfare services they require.

In addition, the plan aims to:

  • Legally ensure basic services for senior citizens;
  • Secure the role of family community social workers who will mediate between the family, the community and the welfare department;
  • Develop a dynamic online tool that will be able to identify specific needs of families; Advance significant reform in the method of budgeting welfare services;
  • Create a responsible budgetary divide between the Welfare Ministry and local authorities;
  • Implement a progressive approach to outsourcing welfare services;
  • Develop a regulatory mechanism for welfare services; and more. 

Haim Taib, Founder and President of the Menomadin Foundation, said: “The ‘Right to Good Welfare’ project is the first comprehensive program that includes an outline for the long-term reform of the Israeli welfare services. Senior citizens, at-risk youth and social workers shouldn’t be forgotten during an election period.

"This is the first time that we are creating an orderly roadmap and not doing it piecemeal. The best Israeli welfare scholars came together over the past two years to create a national roadmap for the Israeli welfare system. We are proud to present the roadmap project and are grateful to everyone who participated in the process, and to Minister Meir Cohen and the staff at the Ministry of Welfare for their cooperation.”

"The best Israeli welfare scholars came together over the past two years to create a national roadmap for the Israeli welfare system."

Haim Taib, Founder and President of the Menomadin Foundation

Meir Cohen, Israeli Minister of Labor, added: “Some of the recommendations have already been part of the ministry’s policies during the past year, primarily the Welfare Bill for People with Disabilities and the transition to assistance via flexible budgets… We intend to integrate the remaining recommendations into the ministry’s work plan for the coming years.”



