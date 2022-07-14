The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Studio C opens new location in Herzliya

The center will also, for the first time, be offering beauty treatments.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 14, 2022 11:41
Ronit Rafael. (photo credit: DANIEL OPLINGER)
Ronit Rafael.
(photo credit: DANIEL OPLINGER)

Studio C, the gym center by Ronit Raphael, is opening a branch in the Tzamerot Center in Herzliya.

The location will be opening on Sunday and offering two weeks of free trial classes, including toning, pilates, core, extreme, tabata and yoga; these, on top of the regularly scheduled Studio C classes.

"The new Studio C will give customers a new and up-to-date experience," said Raphael. "The chain's new branches will operate in synergy with the 13 'Ronit Raphael - Beauty Science' centers that have been operating in Israel for 30 years and have become an Israeli and international success story."

The center will also, for the first time, be offering beauty treatments – using Raphael's L Raphael Geneve skincare line – as well as a personalized nutrition and sports program.

The chain's new branches will operate in synergy with the 13 'Ronit Raphael - Beauty Science' centers that have been operating in Israel for 30 years and have become an Israeli and international success story."

Ronit Raphael

Memberships

Ronit Raphael and the team will be limiting memberships to no more than 1200 for this branch to maintain a high level of service and personal attention to each customer.

Israeli fitness buffs gather in Tel Aviv to hold the biggest Pilates class ever in Israel (credit: Lahav Harkov)Israeli fitness buffs gather in Tel Aviv to hold the biggest Pilates class ever in Israel (credit: Lahav Harkov)

Raphael, after acquiring the chain of gyms strewn throughout Israel, intends to turn the Studio C branches into advanced wellness centers. 

Registration for trial classes can be done by calling *5045 or clicking here.



Tags herzliya fitness training
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Twitter debates whether Anne Frank had 'white privilege'

Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust?
5

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by