Studio C opens new location in Herzliya

Studio C, the gym center by Ronit Raphael, is opening a branch in the Tzamerot Center in Herzliya.

The location will be opening on Sunday and offering two weeks of free trial classes, including toning, pilates, core, extreme, tabata and yoga; these, on top of the regularly scheduled Studio C classes.

"The new Studio C will give customers a new and up-to-date experience," said Raphael. "The chain's new branches will operate in synergy with the 13 'Ronit Raphael - Beauty Science' centers that have been operating in Israel for 30 years and have become an Israeli and international success story."

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The center will also, for the first time, be offering beauty treatments – using Raphael's L Raphael Geneve skincare line – as well as a personalized nutrition and sports program.

The chain's new branches will operate in synergy with the 13 'Ronit Raphael - Beauty Science' centers that have been operating in Israel for 30 years and have become an Israeli and international success story." Ronit Raphael

Memberships

Ronit Raphael and the team will be limiting memberships to no more than 1200 for this branch to maintain a high level of service and personal attention to each customer.

Israeli fitness buffs gather in Tel Aviv to hold the biggest Pilates class ever in Israel (credit: Lahav Harkov)

Raphael, after acquiring the chain of gyms strewn throughout Israel, intends to turn the Studio C branches into advanced wellness centers.

Registration for trial classes can be done by calling *5045 or clicking here.