It's been a year and a half since ties were normalized between Israel and Morocco. Now, for the first time, an Israeli theater group - the Jaffa Theater - will be performing in the state, bringing the close ties to the next level.

The project was initiated by Yassin Othman, a Moroccan businessman living in Geneva, founder and president of AKAL, a company engaged in international marketing, social solidarity and sustainable development in Africa.

The plays that will be performed by the Jaffa Theatre are Umm Kulthum, Farid El Atrash and Papajina.

"The gusts of enthusiasm from the visit warm the heart." Yigal Ezrati

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The three performances are also supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Regional Cooperation and the Ministry of Culture in Morocco.

Jaffa Theater's trip to Morocco. (credit: COURTESY OF JAFFA THEATRE GROUP)

Arabs and Jews collaborating to make art

On December 10 2020, Morocco became the fourth Arab nation to normalize relations with Israel that year, following the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

"All the people in the theater are excited for the trip to Morocco," said Yigal Ezrati, CEO of the Jaffe Theatre. "To us, Arabs and Jews, working together all year round in Arabic and Hebrew Arriving in Morocco feels a natural continuation of our activity that brings together Arabic to Hebrew culture. And the gusts of enthusiasm from the visit we receive from Morocco and the country warm the heart."

The group is made up of 25 actors, musicians and staff. Performances are set to begin in September and run for two weeks in Rabat, Marrakech and Casablanca.