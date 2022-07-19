The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Visiting Morocco? You can see Israeli theater

The three performances, set to begin in September, will take place in Rabat, Marrakech and Casablanca following Morocco's December 2020 normalization of relations with Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 19, 2022 00:22

Updated: JULY 19, 2022 00:25
Jaffa Theater's trip to Morocco. (photo credit: COURTESY OF JAFFA THEATRE GROUP)
Jaffa Theater's trip to Morocco.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF JAFFA THEATRE GROUP)

It's been a year and a half since ties were normalized between Israel and Morocco. Now, for the first time, an Israeli theater group - the Jaffa Theater - will be performing in the state, bringing the close ties to the next level.

The project was initiated by Yassin Othman, a Moroccan businessman living in Geneva, founder and president of AKAL, a company engaged in international marketing, social solidarity and sustainable development in Africa. 

The plays that will be performed by the Jaffa Theatre are Umm Kulthum, Farid El Atrash and Papajina. 

"The gusts of enthusiasm from the visit warm the heart."

Yigal Ezrati

The three performances are also supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Regional Cooperation and the Ministry of Culture in Morocco.

Jaffa Theater's trip to Morocco. (credit: COURTESY OF JAFFA THEATRE GROUP) Jaffa Theater's trip to Morocco. (credit: COURTESY OF JAFFA THEATRE GROUP)

Arabs and Jews collaborating to make art 

On December 10 2020, Morocco became the fourth Arab nation to normalize relations with Israel that year, following the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. 

"All the people in the theater are excited for the trip to Morocco," said Yigal Ezrati, CEO of the Jaffe Theatre. "To us, Arabs and Jews, working together all year round in Arabic and Hebrew Arriving in Morocco feels a natural continuation of our activity that brings together Arabic to Hebrew culture. And the gusts of enthusiasm from the visit we receive from Morocco and the country warm the heart."

The group is made up of 25 actors, musicians and staff. Performances are set to begin in September and run for two weeks in Rabat, Marrakech and Casablanca. 



Tags theater morocco morocco israel Culture in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020
3

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
4

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
5

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by