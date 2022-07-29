The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

70 Afghan refugees arrive safely in Italy after Sylvan Adams, IsraAID rescue operation

Among those rescued are the Afghan women’s national cycling team, a female robotics team, families of diplomats, female judges, police officers, human rights workers and more.

By ALDEN TABAC
Published: JULY 29, 2022 09:43
Displaced Afghan women stand waiting to receive cash aid for displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 28, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)
Displaced Afghan women stand waiting to receive cash aid for displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 28, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)

Following an incredibly difficult journey, 70 Afghan refugees, many of whom are female athletes and cyclists, arrived in Rome on Wednesday. The refugees who fled the Taliban were greeted by Israeli-Canadian philanthropist Sylvan Adams upon their arrival. 

Adams has been an integral part of rescue operations from Afghanistan, which have been ongoing for almost a year along with an international group of diplomats, Union Cycliste Internationale president David Lapparient and IsraAID, an Israeli NGO. In addition to the 70 refugees who arrived in Italy, the group has rescued 167 other Afghans who have resettled in France, Switzerland and Canada, the release stated.

IsraAID’s rescue efforts have involved clandestine operations in Afghanistan. Refugees were collected from alleyways then transported to a jet chartered by Adams.

Among those rescued are the Afghan women’s national cycling team, a female robotics team, families of diplomats, female judges, police officers, human rights workers, members of parliament and the last Jewish family in Afghanistan, according to a press release. One member of the most recent group was imprisoned in Kabul for months after being accused of helping women study and practice sports.

A long process was involved

Afghan passport. (credit: ETHAN SCHWARTZ (ISRAAID)) Afghan passport. (credit: ETHAN SCHWARTZ (ISRAAID))

Before arriving in Rome, the 70 refugees spent nine months in Islamabad, waiting for the resolution of their bureaucratic issues as well as their Italian visas. Italy issued 300 visas in total, and the majority of the recipients are set to arrive in Rome shortly.

The 70 who have arrived will be joining the homes of Italians in Abruzzo with the assistance of the Humanitarian Corridors foundation and Francesca Monzone, an Italian journalist.

Who is Sylvan Adams?

Adams is an avid cyclist who owns the Israel – Premier Tech professional team and has adopted a women’s cycling team in Rwanda. His professional team continues to improve, having recorded 17 wins in 2021 and two stage victories at the 2022 Tour de France, the release noted.

“As a Jew, I am guided by the ancient Jewish cultural imperative called ‘Tikkun Olam’, a Hebrew term translated roughly as ‘improving our world,’” Adams explained. “This is what guided us in Rwanda where we adopted the women’s cycling team and now plan to build a bike center, and we hope to see the Afghan athletes get a chance to thrive like their counterparts in Rwanda.”

The philanthropist said he has high hopes for the Afghan cyclists he helped to rescue. “It's about giving them the chance to realize their dreams,” he stated in the release. 

“It's about giving them the chance to realize their dreams.”

Sylvan Adams

“In fact, we are planning to partner with two professional women’s cycling teams next year – a WorldTour team and a U23 Continental team. I would love to see some of these Afghan women cyclists, together with their Rwandan counterparts, as well as perhaps Ukrainian, Israeli, and even Canadian riders reaching their dreams together to become professional cyclists. The door is open.” 



Tags women taliban afghanistan israaid taliban ideology women and girls Sylvan Adams women's rights Muslim women
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study

Chromosome segregation In dividing cells. Cell cytoskeleton is depicted in red, DNA is depicted in blue and a protein that marks dividing cells is depicted in green.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by