Operation Breaking Dawn: International Jewish organizations stand with Israel

"No group which seeks the elimination of the Jewish state can be allowed to thrive along its borders," said the Jewish Federations of North America.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 7, 2022 12:45
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Gaza Strip hit a field near Sderot, southern Israel, on August 6, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Gaza Strip hit a field near Sderot, southern Israel, on August 6, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Jewish organizations from across the world have shown support for Israel and the IDF during Operation Breaking Dawn in the Gaza Strip and after hundreds of missiles were launched at civilian Israeli areas.

Most umbrella organizations and large Jewish movements have shown support for Israel during this operation.

What did the organizations have to say?

"The operation currently being carried out by Israel’s military against Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a necessary measure to preserve civilian lives in the midst of conflict," The World Jewish Congress (WJC) wrote. 

"Our hearts are with the people of Israel as many families spent the night in bomb shelters while rockets continue to rain down from Gaza," reads a tweet by the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), with the hashtag #JewishTogether.

Israelis run for shelter during a rocket alert in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on August 6, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israelis run for shelter during a rocket alert in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on August 6, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"No group which seeks the elimination of the Jewish state can be allowed to thrive along its borders," the JFNA added.

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) condemned the continued targeting of Israeli civilians by the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), with its director, Dr. Colin Rubenstein, commenting: “Israel has the right and obligation to defend its citizens against terrorism, the same as any other country.

"The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group — a proxy of Iran dedicated to destroying Israel and killing Israelis — has, true to form, responded to Israel’s legitimate exercise of that right to self-defense by committing multiple war crimes. It is indiscriminately targeting innocent Israeli civilians with rocket barrages, very clearly a war crime, while hiding among the civilians of Gaza, also a war crime."

"The missiles and rockets fired by the Islamic Jihad at Israeli cities have one goal: to indiscriminately kill civilians," Yonathan Arfi, President of the Crif, French Jewry's umbrella organization, tweeted. 

"Like any democracy, Israel protects its people. France, also committed against terrorism, must firmly support Israel."

"Once again, Israel is under attack," the European Jewish Congress (EJC) published a statement on social media. The EJC added that "over 450 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israel since last night by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group. At this difficult time, we stand firmly with the people of Israel."

"We are watching developments on the ground in Israel and Gaza closely and pray for the safety of all," the Anti Defamation League (ADL) wrote on Twitter. "We stand alongside Israel in its right to self-defense against the direct threats to Israeli civilians posed by Palestinian Islamic Jihad," the ADL stated.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) shared on Facebook that its members "stand in solidarity with the people of Israel as the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group fires rockets at Israeli towns and cities. Millions of Israelis are currently under threat. Israel has the right and duty to protect its citizens against terror."

The American Jewish Congress also wrote a message of support on Facebook. "We stand with Israel and the Israeli civilians facing rocket attacks from terrorist groups in Gaza. More than 70 rockets were fired against Israel from the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Israel has the right to defend itself and its citizens."



