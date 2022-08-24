The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish, Muslim women go viral on TikTok for comparing modest swimwear rules

Both women are shown to cover their hair and wear long sleeves.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 11:10
It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok. (photo credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)
It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok.
(photo credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)

A TikTok video comparing the modest swimwear of a Jewish woman and a Muslim woman has gone viral. The video has garnered nearly 500,000 views as of Wednesday.

The video, which was posted the day before, is by the account "That Jewish Family," run by a Hassidic Jewish family that posts daily vlogs on social media.

In the video, the two women find that they have a lot in common when it comes to their dress code at the beach. Both women are shown to cover their hair and wear long sleeves (though Jewish women wear it up until the elbow, whereas Muslims wear it until the hands). Some differences arise when Jewish women can wear a skirt past the knees, whereas Muslim women wear long dresses to the beach.

The video can be seen below:

@thatjewishfamily Jewish women VS Muslim women swimwear?? #jewish #modesty #muslim #jewsihtiktok ♬ original sound - That Jewish family

Towards the end of the video, the two women realize that they have a lot more in common than they initially thought.

Responses to the video

One commenter wrote: "Finally something positive between both religions."

Another person wrote that it makes them "happy when I see unity between different religions and cultures," while another one stated that they "love how educational and respectful this is."



