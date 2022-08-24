The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Nick Cave’s earthly treasures - review

Cave appeared in fine spirits, frequently bantering with the sold-out crowd of nearly 15,000.

By DAVID BRINN
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 11:55
NICK CAVE in concert last night at the Rishon LivePark. (photo credit: ORIT PNINI)
NICK CAVE in concert last night at the Rishon LivePark.
(photo credit: ORIT PNINI)

Tuesday night’s two-and-a-half-hour concert by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in Rishon Lezion was like an old-fashioned tent revival but under the crystal clear sky.

And the 64-year-old black-suited, black-haired Cave alternated between passionately advocating for the devil and the angel throughout the riveting performance that encompassed much of his almost-40-year career.

Concert-goers who attended one of Cave’s two legendary 2017 shows at the Menora Mivtahim Arena in Tel Aviv commented that there was no way to compare them – they were equally righteous in their own way.

Cave appeared in fine spirits, frequently bantering with the sold-out crowd of nearly 15,000, and regularly placing his faith and well-being in them by surfing out into the front rows while not missing a line.

The Bad Seeds – with Cave’s Bono-to-Edge foil, guitarist and violinist extraordinaire Warren Ellis – must be one of the most formidable ensembles in the rock universe, and they followed and cajoled Cave to heights of frenzy and moments of beauty.

NICK CAVE in concert last night at the Rishon LivePark. (credit: ORIT PNINI) NICK CAVE in concert last night at the Rishon LivePark. (credit: ORIT PNINI)

What songs were performed?

Songs like “From Her to Eternity,” “Tupelo” and “Red Right Hand” were at times terrifying in their intensity, as was the ominous “Higgs Boson Blues” with its otherworldly shout-outs to Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus.

Those shards of danger were countered by the prayer-like sing-alongs like “Ship Song,” and “Bright Horses.” Encore songs “Into My Arms” and “The Weeping Song” were enhanced, as all the songs were, by three backup gospel singers.

With the hymn-like closer, “Ghosteen Speaks,” the angels ultimately won out for the evening. But as it always is with Nick Cave – just like it was with two of his inspirations, Johnny Cash and Leonard Cohen – the devil is never far behind.



Tags music rishon lezion review Concert
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by