Nick Cave’s earthly treasures - review

Tuesday night’s two-and-a-half-hour concert by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in Rishon Lezion was like an old-fashioned tent revival but under the crystal clear sky.

And the 64-year-old black-suited, black-haired Cave alternated between passionately advocating for the devil and the angel throughout the riveting performance that encompassed much of his almost-40-year career.

Concert-goers who attended one of Cave’s two legendary 2017 shows at the Menora Mivtahim Arena in Tel Aviv commented that there was no way to compare them – they were equally righteous in their own way.

Cave appeared in fine spirits, frequently bantering with the sold-out crowd of nearly 15,000, and regularly placing his faith and well-being in them by surfing out into the front rows while not missing a line.

The Bad Seeds – with Cave’s Bono-to-Edge foil, guitarist and violinist extraordinaire Warren Ellis – must be one of the most formidable ensembles in the rock universe, and they followed and cajoled Cave to heights of frenzy and moments of beauty.

NICK CAVE in concert last night at the Rishon LivePark. (credit: ORIT PNINI)

What songs were performed?

Songs like “From Her to Eternity,” “Tupelo” and “Red Right Hand” were at times terrifying in their intensity, as was the ominous “Higgs Boson Blues” with its otherworldly shout-outs to Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus.

Those shards of danger were countered by the prayer-like sing-alongs like “Ship Song,” and “Bright Horses.” Encore songs “Into My Arms” and “The Weeping Song” were enhanced, as all the songs were, by three backup gospel singers.

With the hymn-like closer, “Ghosteen Speaks,” the angels ultimately won out for the evening. But as it always is with Nick Cave – just like it was with two of his inspirations, Johnny Cash and Leonard Cohen – the devil is never far behind.