The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Britney Spears makes musical comeback with Elton John duet

Her father Jamie Spears, who had sought the court-imposed arrangement in 2008, was removed as conservator in September.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 26, 2022 12:04

Updated: AUGUST 26, 2022 12:05
Britney Spears performs in Tel Aviv (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER)
Britney Spears performs in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER)

US singer Britney Spears made her musical comeback on Friday, releasing a duet with Elton John, in her first new material in six years and following the end of her 13-year conservatorship last year.

The 40-year old "Toxic" and "Womanizer" hitmaker has been teasing "Hold Me Closer," a club-dance remake of John's 1971 song "Tiny Dancer," posting its artwork in the run-up to the release.

"Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years. It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time," Spears wrote in a tweet this week.

"I’m kinda overwhelmed … it’s a big deal to me !!!"

It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time."

Britney Spears

Legal conservatorship

In November, Spears, who shot to fame as a teenager with her 1998 chart-topping debut .".. Baby One More Time," was freed from a legal conservatorship that had controlled her personal life and finances for 13 years.

Britney Spears performs in Tel Aviv (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER)Britney Spears performs in Tel Aviv (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER)

Her father Jamie Spears, who had sought the court-imposed arrangement in 2008, was removed as conservator in September. He has said his only goal was to help his daughter rehabilitate her career after she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2007 and that he always acted in her best interest.

In December, Spears signaled she was not yet ready to return to making music. Her last studio album was 2016's "Glory."

A press release for "Hold Me Closer," which also has elements of Elton John's songs "The One" and "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart," said the two singers first met in 2014. A year later, Spears tweeted her love for "Tiny Dancer," igniting the idea of a collaboration.

"After hearing the first cut of the single earlier this summer, Elton John knew that Britney’s instantly recognizable vocals were the perfect touch to bring the song to life," it said.

Earlier this week, John previewed the song at a restaurant in the south of France, singing along to the delight of diners.

"I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears," he said.

"She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we've created together.”



Tags culture music elton john pop music
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by