The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

President, students, Lady Elaine reflect on life after Rabbi Sacks

Over 200 government officials, Jewish figures and religious leaders commemorated the teachings of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks and his impact on modern Israeli society.

By SARA WEINSTEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 00:03
President Isaac Herzog hosts the second annual Sacks Conversation, in memory of the late former British Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog hosts the second annual Sacks Conversation, in memory of the late former British Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was joined by over 200 government officials, Jewish figures and religious leaders to commemorate the teachings of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks and his impact on modern Israeli society. President Herzog spoke about his relationship with Rabbi Sacks at an event hosted at Beit HaNassi.

Former student of Rabbi Sacks and founding Director of Yeshiva University's Sacks-Herenstein Center for Values and Leadership, Dr. Erica Brown, led the discussion with Herzog as part of the second annual "Sacks Conversation" series.

"We will see Rabbi Sacks' legacy from generation to generation. It will change the dialogue in the Jewish world," President Herzog said. "The real impact that Rabbi Sacks had on me is with the weekly reading on the Torah portion. I say so because I continue reading his books and they are a fountain of strength, an unbelievable fountain of originality, of ideas, of understanding the content of the Bible and of course, with immense sources of wisdom, knowledge from all facets of humanity."

"I continue reading his books and they are a fountain of strength, an unbelievable fountain of originality, of ideas, of understanding the content of the Bible and of course, with immense sources of wisdom, knowledge from all facets of humanity."

President Isaac Herzog

"Attending the event today is particularly special for me because all through the years, Israel has meant so much to both my late husband, Rabbi Sacks, and I," Lady Elaine Sacks added.

President Isaac Herzog hosts the second annual Sacks Conversation, in memory of the late former British Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) President Isaac Herzog hosts the second annual Sacks Conversation, in memory of the late former British Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

"For my husband, Torah and Halacha were not just spiritual guides for the individual but a blueprint for society. More than once he recounted that Israel is the only place on the planet where the Jewish people have a chance to create their own society in accordance with our own faith. Here, in Israel, the Jewish values of responsibility, the dignity of difference, Chessed and Tzedakah can truly be woven into the fabric of society, thereby creating this ideal civilization."

"For my husband, Torah and Halacha were not just spiritual guides for the individual but a blueprint for society. More than once he recounted that Israel is the only place on the planet where the Jewish people have a chance to create their own society in accordance with our own faith."

Lady Elaine Sacks

What is The Sacks Conversation?

The Sacks Conversation is a well-known annual event organized by the nonprofit organization The Rabbi Sacks Legacy. Guided by a board of Sacks family members and close supporters, the nonprofit is dedicated to preserving the vision and philosophies of Rabbi Sacks.

“Rabbi Sacks’ teachings continue to be relevant and guide conversations around the world, his timeless vision continuing to ring true today. This year, we wanted to bring the Sacks Conversation to Israel, which was so central to his message and where so many of his colleagues, students and supporters live. We are grateful to President Herzog for hosting this important event and critical conversation,” said Rabbi Sacks Legacy Chief Executive Joanna Benarroch. 

Through publishing his work, maintaining an active social media presence, and programming, The Rabbi Sacks Legacy continues to engage followers of Rabbi Sacks, allowing future generations to see and understand the works of this world-renowned leader.



Tags Judaism isaac herzog president rabbi jonathan sacks philosophy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
3

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by