Tzufit Grant's 'Lost' returns to Channel 13

'Lost with Tzufit Grant' - the TV Academy Award-winning documentary series hosted by Tzufit Grant and directed by David Deri will be returning to Channel 13 with four new episodes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 16:24
Tzufit Grant's 'Lost' returns to Channel 13 with new episodes (photo credit: RAFI DELOYA)
Tzufit Grant's 'Lost' returns to Channel 13 with new episodes
(photo credit: RAFI DELOYA)

'Lost with Tzufit Grant'- the TV Academy Award-winning documentary series hosted by Tzufit Grant and directed by David Deri will be returning to Channel 13 with four new episodes.

In 2017, Lost revealed the story of Marie Peretz, which moved an entire country. Peretz was reunited with her children after they were kidnapped from her in Morocco fifty years ago. The season ended but Lost couldn't locate her two-year-old child Esther.

During the following five years, Lost developers were investigating disappearances with the assistance of the authorities in Morocco. The investigations led to quite a few exciting revelations:

In the new season, the questions that remained unanswered will be answered. Will they be able to lead to the details of the Muslim nanny who kidnapped Esther in 1969? 

Will Peretz, in the last period of her life, have the privilege of meeting the girl for whom she never stopped praying? And no less important: Will she succeed in clearing her name, which was destroyed and trampled on?

Tzufit Grant's 'Lost' returns to Channel 13 with new episodes (credit: RAFI DELOYA) Tzufit Grant's 'Lost' returns to Channel 13 with new episodes (credit: RAFI DELOYA)


