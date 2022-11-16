The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

From Jack Antonoff to Doja Cat to Flora Purim, this year’s Jewish Grammy nominees span every genre

The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards, announced on Tuesday, include prominent Jewish names from pop and rap, but they also recognize Jewish musicians and writers in less popular genres

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 02:18

Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 02:20
Doja Cat performs at the Austin City Limits Festival, Oct. 9, 2021. (photo credit: Jim Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Doja Cat performs at the Austin City Limits Festival, Oct. 9, 2021.
(photo credit: Jim Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

This year’s slate of Jewish Grammy nominees offers a little something for everyone.

The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards, announced on Tuesday, include prominent Jewish names from pop and rap, but they also recognize Jewish musicians and writers in classical music and other less popular genres.

Here’s the full (and varied) list:

Jack Antonoff, a New Jersey Jewish day school grad who has become one of pop’s most in-demand producers and songwriters, thanks to his work with the likes of Taylor Swift and Lorde, is up for producer of the year — an award he won last year.

Doja Cat, a Jewish rapper and pop star, is up for five: including record of the year, best solo pop performance and best music video, all for her song “Woman.”

Mel Brooks, still going strong at 96, is nominated in the best audiobook category for “All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business.”

MEL BROOKS speaks at an awards ceremony in 2015. (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)MEL BROOKS speaks at an awards ceremony in 2015. (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

James Ginsburg, son of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and an accomplished classical music producer and record label owner, is up for best classical producer of the year.

Hans Zimmer, the prolific blockbuster film scorer and winner of four previous Grammys (and two Oscars), is nominated in the best soundtrack compilation category for his work on “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Randy Rainbow, the musical comedian who often mocks political figures, is up for best comedy album for “A Little Brains, A Little Talent.”

Tony Kushner, the playwright who through his collaborations with Steven Spielberg has become one of Hollywood’s most prominent Jewish screenwriters, is nominated for best musical theater album, for a revival of the 2003 musical he co-wrote with Jeanine Tesori, “Caroline, or Change.” The show features a range of music, from spirituals to Motown to klezmer.

(The soundtrack to Spielberg and Kushner’s “West Side Story” remake is also nominated in the compilation category.)

Flora Purim, a Brazilian-Jewish jazz and world music icon who is known for recording and collaborating with greats like Chick Corea and Dizzy Gillespie, is nominated for best Latin jazz album, for “If You Will,” her first solo release in over a decade.

Dan Auerbach, the frontman for the rock duo The Black Keys, is nominated in the same category as Antonoff, for his production work outside of his band. Auerbach’s father is Jewish, and the rocker noted earlier this year that he lost several relatives in the Holocaust. (The Black Keys are up for two separate awards, including best rock album for their latest, “Dropout Boogie.”)

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 5 in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on CBS.



Tags culture diaspora jews Grammy Awards
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
2

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

China unveils giant new drone that may point to future of air warfare -analysis

Military vehicles carrying Wing Loong, a Chinese-made medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by