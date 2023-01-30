The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Why are ambitious Israelis drawn to studying in the US?

While the international student population in the United States saw a 15% drop in enrollment in the 2020-2021 academic year, Israeli students took part in the opposite trend.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 23:36
Buildings in Harvard Yard are reflected in frozen puddle at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, January 20, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
"The American Dream" became far-fetched for many international students during the COVID-19 pandemic, but not for Israelis. 

While the international student population in the United States saw a 15% drop in enrollment in the 2020-2021 academic year, Israeli students took part in the opposite trend. In 2021/22, the US counts 2,027 Israeli students, a 10% rise from the previous year. Despite the easing of travel restrictions, the return of international students has been slower than many expected, according to a report by education search platform Erudera.com

"The US presents a compelling case for international students looking to further their education and professional development."

Alma Miftari

Israeli students face difficulties studying in the US, so what attracts them?

International students face additional difficulties when moving to the US for school, including language barriers, culture shock, and the cost of education. 

Cost of education can be a setback for international students, with private colleges averaging around $15,477 per year and public colleges charging in-state students approximately $5,155 and out-of-state students approximately $8,835. The least expensive state for community college tuition is New Mexico with an average cost of $3,352, while the most expensive is Pennsylvania at $14,501. For universities, private institutions have an average cost of $38,185, while out-of-state students at public universities pay around $22,698 and in-state students pay approximately $10,338 per year.

Despite the array of challenges, Israeli students remain attracted to the US, with the most popular fields of study among international students being Business & Management, Engineering, Math & Computer Science, Physical & Life Sciences, and Social Sciences. The experience can offer extensive opportunities and benefits that can last a lifetime.

The US is a desired destination for education for several reasons including access to prestigious universities such as Harvard, Stanford, and MIT, state-of-the-art technology in universities, strong employment prospects for graduates, cultural exposure, and global networking opportunities. 

Alma Miftari from Erudera.com said: "The US presents a compelling case for international students looking to further their education and professional development. With a vast array of universities and programs, a strong focus on research and innovation, and ample opportunities for work experience and internships, the US offers a wealth of resources and opportunities for students.

"The country's dynamic economy provides a platform for students to gain valuable skills and hands-on experience, making it an attractive option for those looking to enhance their education and career prospects. As a leading destination for international students, the US is poised to offer students a unique and valuable experience as they pursue their academic and professional goals," Miftari continued. 

Did the pandemic influence Israeli students in the US at all?

During the 2019/20 and 2020/21 academic years, the height of COVID-19, there was a 17% drop in students from Israel to the US, numbers that increased again and became stable this year, Erudera reported.

Out of 2,027 Israeli students who pursued higher education in the US last year, 896 were graduate students, 695 were graduates, 303 were on Optional Practical Training (OPT), and 133 held non-degree academic status. 



Tags education university diaspora
