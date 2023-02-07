Over 40 years after Mel Brooks' History of the World, Part I graced movie theaters with a hilarious romp of historical events, fans will finally receive the much-awaited sequel: History of the World, Part II.

At the end of History of the World, Part I viewers were promised a sequel featuring "Hitler on Ice" and "Jews in Space," but up until now, the promised sequel was nowhere in sight

But on March 6, the sequel will finally arrive in an eight-episode mini-series of humorous sketches on Hulu written by Brooks, now 96 years old.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” said Brooks in a statement when the series was first announced in 2021.

"Roll it," says Brooks as he introduces the trailer for the new, star-studded series.

History of the World, Part II to feature star-studded cast

While much of the original cast has passed away since Part I premiered in 1981, the sequel will host a long list of top comedians and actors, including Wanda Sykes, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, Seth Rogen, Taika Waititi and Nick Kroll, among many others.

The new series will feature a slew of famous figures, including Harriet Tubman, Sigmund Freud, William Shakespeare, Alexander Graham Bell, Amelia Earhart, Jesus and Noah. (And yes, Jews in Space does appear to be in the works as well, as a character in a Star Trek-type costume with a Star of David can be seen in the trailer)

History of the World Part II will be available on the Hulu streaming service starting on March 6, with two new episodes added each day and the finale releasing on March 9.