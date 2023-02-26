The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
The grey heron chose Israel to be its home for the winter season

It is interesting to find out why a part of the grey heron population decides to interrupt its migration in the middle.

By ITSIK MAROM
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 01:22
The grey heron chose Israel to be its home for the winter season.. (photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)
Surprisingly, science sometimes gives a simple name to a bird, even if it is large and impressive like the grey heron, which fortunately chose Israel to be its home for the winter season. 

It is interesting to find out why a part of the grey heron population decides to interrupt its migration in the middle, instead of naturally continuing to Africa like most of the grey heron population and other migrating species. You will discover that the answer is multi-faceted. 

Migration is a dangerous journey that can prove deadly, so not all the birds get to their final African destination. The midway point of Israel offers resources like comfortable temperatures, food and relatively safe surroundings. 

In some birds, a weaker migration instinct means that for them the Middle East is their destination since it is far enough away from the cold Eastern Europe temperatures that they left behind.

Half-way migration

Half-way migration happens in many species of birds, and lucky enough for us, Israel is their selected host for the winter. The grey heron finds in Israel wetlands like the Hula and the fishing ponds in coastal areas across the country. They are also happy to help themselves to small rodents and birds and even snakes, crabs and large insects. 

The grey heron chose Israel to be its home for the winter season. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) The grey heron chose Israel to be its home for the winter season. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

The number of the wintering grey herons in Israel is rising. Now is the time to see thousands of them, mainly near the water bodies, including the seashore and sometimes in nearby agricultural fields where the birds hunt for their next meal.



Tags Israel winter nature bird watching
