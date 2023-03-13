The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Jerusalem Foundation to invest in haredi women, Arabs, LGBTQ youth in 2023

JFI's Innovation Fund was created in 2020 in an effort to combat the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 13, 2023 09:06
SEEING THE Invisible, an Augmented Reality exhibition at the botanical gardens, also benefited from the Innovation Fund’s helping hand. (photo credit: Jerusalem Botanical Gardens)
SEEING THE Invisible, an Augmented Reality exhibition at the botanical gardens, also benefited from the Innovation Fund’s helping hand.
(photo credit: Jerusalem Botanical Gardens)

The Jerusalem Foundation Inc. (JFI) announced on Monday that its 2023 Innovation Fund raised over $2.5 million in funds to be distributed to 65 grant recipients contributing to Jerusalem's cultural ethos. 

JFI's Innovation Fund was created in 2020 in an effort to combat the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Per JFI, "the Innovation Fund seeks to ensure Jerusalem's present and future vitality by supporting initiatives by cultural and community-based organizations across the city with an emphasis on promoting multilateral collaboration and enhancing the rich tapestry of communities that defines Jerusalem's unique signature."

“This year’s grantees demonstrate both the growing success of the Innovation Fund and the impact of partnership and collaboration in encouraging grantees to work together to embrace a shared vision for a vibrant future for Jerusalem.”

James Snyder, JFI Executive Chairman

Grant recipients include several organizations which promote creative and artistic growth among haredi women, including:

  • Playwriting Residency for Haredi Women - a joint initiative by the Eshkolot Community Center and the Nekuda Tova Theater
  • Colors of Poetry - a poetry festival by and for haredi women put on by the Toar organization and the Psifas Theater
  • JeruSLAM - a slam poetry program for ultra-Orthodox women in Jerusalem, by the Haredi Association for Culture and the Arts; Bucharim and Bayit v’Gan Community Centers; Haredi Author’s Home and Beit Yaakov Ma’alot Seminar

“This year’s applicants displayed an unprecedented level of creativity and vision, tackling wide-ranging challenges that include broadening cultural access, fostering education, and promoting leadership,” said Ruth Diskin, Director of Programming for the Jerusalem Foundation.

THE FUND also supports the Khan Theater. (credit: YAEL ILAN) THE FUND also supports the Khan Theater. (credit: YAEL ILAN)

East Jerusalem and Arabic-speaking programs

There are also several initiatives specifically aiming to enrich the Arabic-speaking community, including: 

  • A Hebrew language and film production course to prepare Arabic-speaking students in east Jerusalem to attend film school (jointly spearheaded by the Sam Spiegel Film and Television School and the Goldie Paley Center for the Arts)
  • Expanding an existing program by the Sinsila Center and Lada'at, which delivers health, wellness and reproductive information and care to Palestinian women in east Jerusalem.
  • Steps +, a gap year program for Arab young adults focusing on technology and entrepreneurship, created by the Bakchila organization, Jerusalem Venture Partners and ELEVATE.

Other notable initiatives receiving funding from the Innovation Fund include "Embroidery among Cultures: An Ethiopian, Palestinian and Moroccan Collaboration," whose goal is to archive the legacy of Middle Eastern and African embroidery as well as to further economic empowerment and cross-cultural engagement for women.

Additionally, the "Day of Choice," which, with Out for Change, Judah's Yard and the Jerusalem Theatre will create a multidisciplinary art series by and for LGBTQ+ young adults who have left their ultra-Orthodox homes and communities.   

"Through the Innovation Fund, the Jerusalem Foundation is proud to support initiatives that can serve the present and also become models for future development and success, not only in Jerusalem but also across Israel and elsewhere in the world,” said James Snyder, JFI Executive Chairman. “This year’s grantees demonstrate both the growing success of the Innovation Fund and the impact of partnership and collaboration in encouraging grantees to work together to embrace a shared vision for a vibrant future for Jerusalem.”

Founded by former Jerusalem Mayor Teddy Kollek in 1966, the Jerusalem Foundation raises and distributes funds to groups promising to enhance the city's status as a global destination for the arts, culture, science, technology and industry as well as the lives of its residents.  



Tags East Jerusalem Haredi Jerusalem arts artist haredi population in israel ngo jerusalem art LGBTQ+
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by