The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Biden presents National Medal of Arts to Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The star-studded evening at the White House also included a joke from Biden about his own reelection campaign.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 02:23
Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Veep" (photo credit: FREDERIC J BROWN / AFP)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Veep"
(photo credit: FREDERIC J BROWN / AFP)

United States President Joe Biden presented actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and a number of other celebrities with a National Medal of Art on Tuesday night during a star-studded ceremony at the White House— all while hinting at his own reelection. 

Louis-Dreyfus, 62, a Jewish American comedian, producer and actress best known for her roles in Saturday Night Live, Seinfeld and Veep, was awarded the honor in recognition of her "humor and wit that has helped to redefine American culture."

"She embraces life's absurdity with absolute wit and handles real-life turns with absolute grace. A mom, a cancer survivor, a pioneer for women in comedy, she is an American original," Biden said in the East Room. 

"I’m going to talk to Julia later about whether she liked being VP or President better," Biden joked, a nod to Louis-Dreyfus' role as Vice President Selina Meyer on the Emmy-winning show Veep.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a ceremony marking two years since the January 6, 2021, attack on US Capitol, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, January 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a ceremony marking two years since the January 6, 2021, attack on US Capitol, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, January 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Twenty-two other artists and authors were also awarded National Medals of Art on Tuesday night, including musician Bruce Springsteen, actress Mindy Kaling and author Colson Whitehead.

Biden hints at 2024 run

While awarding Whitehead, who has penned eight novels, Biden noted that the author of "The Underground Railroad" has already won back-to-back multiple Pulitzer Prizes.

"Pretty good man," Biden said to Whitehead. "I’m kind of looking for a back-to-back myself," drawing laughter from the audience.

The president also presented 11 National Humanities Medals at the ceremony.



Tags culture comedy Jewish Celebrity Biden administration
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

Scary: This is what a small scratch in a Teflon pan can do to you

Dirty pots
5

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by