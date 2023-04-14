ELNET to host third int’l policy conference in Paris next month

ELNET, the premier organization dedicated to strengthening Europe-Israel relations based on shared democratic values and strategic interests, will host its third International Policy Conference (EIPC) in May 2023 in Paris.

The conference will bring together 70 of the most influential policymakers and leading public opinion-makers from Europe, Israel, the US and Arab countries to discuss and impact the shaping of Europe’s Middle East policy and Europe-Israel relations.

The theme of the conference is “A New Era in Europe-Israel Relations,” and sessions will tackle policy areas such as new security challenges, the war in Ukraine and its aftermath, Israeli-Arab normalization, the Russian and Iranian threats, energy and food security, climate change, antisemitism and anti-Zionism.

The relationship between Europe and Israel is of great significance for regional stability and global security. Europe and Israel share the vision of a democratic Jewish nation-state that is a key geopolitical actor in the Eastern Mediterranean and a strategic partner in the Western alliance.

What can this partnership do?

This partnership can address common challenges, including terrorism, cyber threats and energy security, while fostering economic growth and competitiveness. Therefore, strengthening Europe-Israel relations is vital for creating a secure and prosperous future for both regions.

ELNET’s International Policy Conference is the only pro-Israel conference that is pan-European. ELNET’s activities provide platforms for senior European and Israeli policymakers to gain deeper insights into the mutual benefits of close relations, discuss geopolitical challenges, better understand the security threats Israel faces, explore Israeli solutions to European needs and pursue new opportunities for partnerships in defense, trade, energy, food security and technological innovation.

“We are thrilled to host the third ELNET International Policy Conference in Paris once again,” said ELNET-France’s CEO, Dr. Arié Bensemhoun. “We look forward to stimulating joint European-Israeli collaboration on issues of key strategic importance and expanding the bilateral relationship to include new topics of cooperation.”

ELNET-Israel’s CEO, Dr. Emmanuel Navon, said: “The EIPC conference will widen and strengthen the network of European and Israeli policymakers, opinion leaders, experts, and professionals who are the most knowledgeable about the common geopolitical and economic challenges faced by Europe and Israel and who are the most active and successful in providing solutions to those challenges.”

The ELNET International Policy Conference will take place May 8-10 in Paris.

For more information and to register, visit www.eipc2023.com.