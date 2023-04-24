The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Quentin Tarantino reveals why he doesn't like sex scenes in his movies

Quentin Tarantino: "Sex is not part of my vision of cinema. And the truth is that, in real life, it’s a pain to shoot sex scenes, everyone is very tense."

By WALLA! CULTURE
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 01:30
Quentin Tarantino poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
Quentin Tarantino poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)

Acclaimed US filmmaker and Israeli resident Quentin Tarantino revealed why he doesn't like sex scenes in his movies, and the reason is simpler than you'd think.

"Sex is not part of my vision of cinema," explained Tarantino, who turned 60 last month. "And the truth is that, in real life, it’s a pain to shoot sex scenes, everyone is very tense. And if it was already a bit problematic to do it before, now it is even more so."

In a recent interview with the Spanish Catalan newspaper Diari ARA, Tarantino said that "If there had ever been a sex scene that was essential to the story, I would have, but so far it hasn’t been necessary."

His only film with a significant sex scene was the 1997 film Jackie Brown, featuring a scene between Robert De Niro and Bridget Fonda.

Quentin Tarantino to work on his 10th and probably final film

Back in March, The Hollywood Reporter reported that after four years since his last film, Once Upon a Time..... in Hollywood, Tarantino has started working on his 10th film, which will likely be his last.

QUENTIN TARANTINO at the Jerusalem Film Festival in 2016. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)QUENTIN TARANTINO at the Jerusalem Film Festival in 2016. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Tarantino is one of the most acclaimed and respected directors of his generation, starting with hh breakout hits in the early 1990s Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction as well as his two Oscar wins for best screenplay. 

In the past, the filmmaker, who also directed hits like Kill Bill and Inglorious Basterds, said he would retire after his 10th film. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, the script for that film is ready and production should start in the fall. 

The film's title is The Movie Critic, a female-led movie set in Los Angeles during the 1970s. The Hollywood Reporter said that based on initial details, the movie might center around Pauline Kael, an influential film critic at the time for whom Tarantino has previously expressed admiration. However, at a recent Q&A event in Paris, Tarantino debunked this theory but confirmed the movie was set in 1977.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



