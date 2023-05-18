The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Gal Gadot receives outstanding achievement award in LA

The award was part of IAC and Israel’s Consulate in LA's official celebration of the Jewish states’ 75th anniversary of independence.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 18, 2023 22:31

Updated: MAY 18, 2023 22:38
Gal Gadot from the official LA community Israel 75th anniversary celebration (photo credit: EDEN SHOHAT)
Gal Gadot from the official LA community Israel 75th anniversary celebration
(photo credit: EDEN SHOHAT)

Israeli actress Gal Gadot and other notable Israelis and Americans were honored by the Israeli-American Council (IAC) and Israel’s Consulate in Los Angeles on Wednesday at their official celebration of the Jewish states’ 75th anniversary of independence.

“Israel is my heart and my home," Gadot, 38, said upon being presented her award. "We all here are deeply proud of our Jewish homeland. This celebration is a testament to our unity, our strength." 

The Wonder Woman star continued, "As an Israeli living in America, I am very aware of the importance of maintaining a strong connection and of building bridges between the American and Israeli people. Our backgrounds might be different, our journeys unique, but our collective goal is shared."

Gadot's latest project is Netflix's Heart of Stone, slated for an August release. 

Who else was awarded? 

Awards for outstanding achievement were also presented to Miriam Adelson, physician and philanthropist; Arie Belldegrun, founder of Kite Pharma and co-founder and executive chairman of Allogene Therapeutics; and Dovi Frances, founding partner of the investment firm Group 11.

Miriam Adelson pictured next to her late husband Sheldon Adelson (credit: FLASH90) Miriam Adelson pictured next to her late husband Sheldon Adelson (credit: FLASH90)

Shoham Nicolet, IAC co-founder and CEO expressed congratulations.

“We are proud to honor these outstanding Israeli Americans, who have made a tremendous impact not only in our communities but worldwide.

“The IAC and Israel Consulate in LA were thrilled to collaborate in an incredible moment of unity and togetherness celebrating the miraculous existence of Israel and building bridges between the American and Israeli people," Nicolet continued. 

Added the Consul-General of Israel in LA Hillel Newman:  “as Consul General of Israel, it is warming to the heart to see a large gathering of Jews and Christians, faith leaders and community leaders, in honor of Israel’s 75th Independence Day. It is a wonderful display of the support extended to Israel and further proof of the strong US-Israel relationship and the unbreakable bond between the Jewish and Christian communities with Israel.”



