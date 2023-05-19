A phenomen-phenomen-phenomenal meeting between Noa Kirel, PM Netanyahu

Israeli pop sensation Noa Kirel was honored on Thursday with a special meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara warmly congratulated Kirel, 22, for her outstanding performance in the Eurovision Song Contest, where she secured an impressive third place.

During the meeting, Netanyahu playfully remarked to Kirel, referencing a line in her Eurovision song Unicorn, "I'll tell you something - You don't want to see me dance!" The light-hearted comment drew laughter from everyone present, creating a jovial atmosphere.

Israeli pop sensation meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

Sara Netanyahu expressed her admiration for Kirel's stage presence and determination, saying, "When we watched you we saw that you are in both peak condition and peak desire. I also saw this in your eyes at the end - everything comes from within."

Her heartfelt words acknowledged Kirel's passion and drive, affirming the impact she had on both the audience and the Prime Minister's family.

In response, Kirel expressed her gratitude for the recognition and shared some insights into her work ethic and motivations.

She emphasized, "The desire to do, work, conquer and bring honor comes from within. It's a lot of motivation. I really enjoy what I do; I like to make people happy. It gives more motivation to work harder."

The meeting held significant meaning for Kirel, as she was accompanied by her parents, Amir and Ilana Kriel, and her brother Niv. Also present were her personal manager, Roberto Ben Shoshan, and the media and digital director, Roni Peretz. The collective support and pride of her loved ones and the team behind her success added an extra touch of celebration to the occasion.

Kirel's achievements in Eurovision have solidified her status as one of Israel's most promising and talented artists. Her remarkable journey, from a young actress and social media influencer to a chart-topping singer, has captivated audiences worldwide.

Netanyahu and his wife's meeting with Kirel highlights the government's recognition of the cultural impact and importance of the arts in Israel. Through their appreciation of Kirel's talent and hard work, they demonstrated their commitment to supporting and encouraging the nation's creative talents.

Following the Eurovision Song Contest, Kirel's hit single Unicorn made an impressive entry onto the Spotify global chart, debuting at No. 91. The song amassed a staggering 1.42 million streams, solidifying its position as the highest-ranking track following the renowned international music competition.