Just one small change can give your home a whole new atmosphere

Adding a line or lines on furniture items, doors and sometimes even on the wall can completely change the ambiance, even if it's a minimalist change.

By WALLA! HOME, DESIGN
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 22:38
Minimalist interior design of bedroom (photo credit: PEXELS)
Minimalist interior design of bedroom
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Adding a line or lines on furniture items, doors and sometimes even on the wall can completely change the ambiance of a space, even if it's a minimalist change. The lines can be vertical, balanced, engraved, form a square or rectangle and suit various design styles: rural, modern, Nordic, Bohemian, classic, industrial, etc.

Maya Donerstein, Vice President of Marketing at Rav-Barich, states: "There is an increase in demand for beautifully designed interior doors and not trivial ones.

"Designing a door with minimalist lines suits modern design, appealing to line enthusiasts and visual cleanliness. Designed doors within the home's spaces create a collection of graphic art that generates a new, distinct, minimalistic and robust design envelope. The design can be enhanced by choosing interior doors like a green bottle, black and more."

What did a couple of designers say?

Adi Hoffman, Marketing Manager at the children and youth furniture network Atzmal'ah, notes that "the network offers a variety of models of beds, wardrobes and other furniture that incorporate delicate stripes and lines in their design and there is demand for these products. 

Minimal interior design of a room (credit: PEXELS) Minimal interior design of a room (credit: PEXELS)

"A design combining stripes and lines gives the furniture an upgraded, elegant and classic appearance. Such design can accompany the child for a long period, suitable for both young children and adults."

Naama Rodin Asher, a designer, says: "In the world of design, whether it's interior design or product design, sometimes it's the small details, the intricacies, that make the difference and change the look, even when it comes to the addition of lines.

"For example, you can design a cabinet with clean and beautiful fronts and by adding 'lines,' which are essentially carved wood, or the use of wooden rulers, you can upgrade the furniture piece and add a twist and interest. 

"In general, the trend of grooved panels has been prominent in recent years and is popular as wall coverings, creating a clean and impressive appearance."



