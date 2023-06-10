The potentially fatal way you shouldn't store your cleaning products

Many people want to avoid the accumulation of cardboard boxes in the home, and instead fill glass jars with cleaning products, including washing powder or dishwasher tablets and all kinds of disinfectant products.

But cleaning guru Anne Russell warned that this "aesthetic trend" could be fatal.

"There is a reason why they tell you to leave these products in their packaging," she explained to the British Sun, "It's for your safety. Someone asked me if it's bad to do it - and the answer is yes it's so bad, please don't do it. If the product comes in a box that you think should be thrown away - put the product in a plastic bag and close it with a clip."

Glass jars don't have identifying labels

She explained that if an animal or, God forbid, a child touches these products, there could be problems. A substance to open clogged pipes for example, may kill a child who puts it in the mouth, if he does not receive medical treatment in time.

Glass jars filled with spices (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Anne added, "You need to keep these packages away from the children and may lose valuable time trying to identify which substance is in which jar."

"It is important to know what substance it is in order to know what medical treatment you should receive," she added.

"You lose valuable time in an emergency situation. Yes, such a situation may be very rare, but it happens - so please, don't store toxic cleaning products in jars."