Two former NBA players visited United Hatzalah’s headquarters in Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to United Hatzalah.

Mark West and Eddie Johnson's visit to Israel's volunteer-based emergency medical services organization was organized by "Athletes for Israel," an organization that provides athletes with an in-depth understanding of Israel.

According to United Hatzalah, the basketball players "met with dedicated first responders, received an overview of the organization’s activities, and were able to witness first-hand how its Dispatch and Command Center utilizes cutting-edge technology to save lives with an average response time of 3 minutes."

West, a retired Phoenix Suns player who in 1993 competed against Michael Jordan in the NBA, said it was "amazing to witness the emergency services provided by United Hatzalah that are free for everyone and arrive in record time. There is much that America can learn from this, especially in small communities or areas with high traffic volume. Having trained emergency service crews nearby who can save lives until the ambulance arrives can make a significant difference."

Johnson, also a former player on the Suns, added: "It was truly eye-opening to witness the incredible work being done by United Hatzalah."

United Hatzalah- US relations

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was the keynote speaker at United Hatzalah's fourth annual New York gala on June 6, 2023 (credit: HALEY COHEN)

Last month, over 1,500 New York philanthropists gathered for United Hatzalah of Israel's fourth annual fundraising gala, held at Cipriani in downtown Manhattan.

By the end of the evening, attendees had pledged a total of $11 million to the world's largest fully volunteer emergency medical service organization.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was the gala's keynote speaker.

Haley Cohen contributed to this report.