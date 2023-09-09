The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Bruce Springsteen scrubs tour dates for health reasons

2024 European dates to be announced next week – will Israel be included?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 22:19
U.S. musician Bruce Springsteen (L) performs with guitarist Nils Lofgren on his "The River Tour 2016" at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland July 31, 2016. (photo credit: ARND WIEGMANN / REUTERS)
U.S. musician Bruce Springsteen (L) performs with guitarist Nils Lofgren on his "The River Tour 2016" at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland July 31, 2016.
Bruce Springsteen said on Wednesday he was indefinitely postponing eight tour dates this month with his E Street Band, citing medical treatment he is undergoing for peptic ulcers.

Springsteen, 73, promised to reschedule the canceled performances, beginning with a show that had been set for Thursday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, as well as a previously missed date in Philadelphia, a few weeks earlier.

“We’ll be back to pick up these shows and then some,” the singer-songwriter said to fans in a message posted to his account on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “Thank you for your understanding and support.”

The other postponed dates were Sept. 9 in Baltimore, Sept. 12 and 14 in Pittsburgh, Sept. 16 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and Sept. 19 in Albany, New York.

Treatment for peptic ulcer disease

Organizers for Springsteen’s North American tour, which began last month and was set to run through mid-December, said the Grammy-winning recording star “is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, and the decision of his medical advisers is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in New York Sunday (credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)Bruce Springsteen performs at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in New York Sunday (credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)

Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside stomach lining and the upper portion of the small intestine, with the most common symptom being stomach pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Reports in the Springsteen blogosphere indicated that the Boss on September 12 would be announcing dates for a return European tour in 2024, following his successful jaunt earlier this year.

Hope springs eternal for Springsteen’s fans in Israel that the itinerary will finally include his first-ever show in “the Promised Land” at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park.



