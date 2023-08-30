The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Imagine Dragons enthrall crowd in Tel Aviv concert

Highlights of the show included the songs “Follow you” and “Next to me” that have especially meaningful lyrics.

By GIL HOFFMAN, DEVARYA TIFERET JAFFE
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 13:42

Updated: AUGUST 30, 2023 13:48
IMAGINE DRAGONS’ lead singer Dan Reynolds enthralls the crowd in Tel Aviv Tuesday night. (photo credit: LIOR KETER)
IMAGINE DRAGONS’ lead singer Dan Reynolds enthralls the crowd in Tel Aviv Tuesday night.
(photo credit: LIOR KETER)

American pop giants Imagine Dragons showed the love to a crowd of more than 62,000 adoring fans at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park on Tuesday night.

Lead singer Dan Reynolds went down into the crowd three times during the show. He hugged a young fan and accepted a white-beaded friendship bracelet from a pre-teen fan in the audience and wore it for the rest of the show.

“How are you, Tel Aviv?” Reynolds asked in a dialogue with the crowd that lasted the entire night. “Are you ready to let go? Tonight is just for me and you.”

After opening with “My Life,” the band went from one hit song to another, delivering a stirring rendition of their most popular song “Believer” and then one of their first hits, “It’s time.” Guitarist Wayne Sermon played an impressive solo with a blue, white and pink electric guitar.

“We love you,” Reynolds told the crowd. “This is never normal to us. My heart is full. Thank you for coming and singing with us tonight. Some of you have listened to us for over 10 years. Without you, we are nothing!”

IMAGINE DRAGONS’ lead singer Dan Reynolds enthralls the crowd in Tel Aviv Tuesday night. (credit: LIOR KETER) IMAGINE DRAGONS’ lead singer Dan Reynolds enthralls the crowd in Tel Aviv Tuesday night. (credit: LIOR KETER)

Reynolds repeatedly encouraged his fans in the audience to sing the songs they knew by heart and told everyone how meaningful that was to him. He introduced his songs and explained why each and every song was meaningful to him. He dedicated a song to his parents, receiving enormous applause when he revealed that they were in the crowd.

When introducing the song “Thunder,” Reynolds said “this song is for all the young ones here tonight.”

Making a 10-year-old fan's night

He then looked at a 10-year-old girl in the front row and said “I see you.” He asked if this was her first concert, said he was impressed that she had made it to the front row and asked if he should play her a song “just for you.”

“You can do anything,” Reynolds said. “You can achieve anything. Don’t let anybody tell you otherwise.”

The muscular Reynolds was shirtless by the third song into the show.

The love fest between Reynolds and the crowd was a stark contrast to the calls on Imagine Dragons to cancel their first ever show in the Jewish state from the anti-Israel groups Adalah, Jewish Voices for Peace and the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

“Performing in Tel Aviv at this time in particular would signal to Palestinians that their freedom and human rights do not matter,” wrote a group of anti-Israel entertainment figures led by Roger Waters. “It would also undermine Israelis working to end oppression and uphold equal rights for all.”

Reynolds did not address his critics or engage in any politics.

But when introducing his 2021 hit “Enemy,” he said “Don’t let your enemies take you down. You are strong. You should be determined and go for your dreams.”

Imagine Dragons has also been urged to cancel their show next week in Baku by Armenian activists. But the band is expected to perform in the capital of Azerbaijan nonetheless.

“I don’t have the answers,” Reynolds told the crowd in Tel Aviv. “All across the globe, we can question together.”

Highlighting mental health struggles

Highlights of the show included the songs “Follow you” and “Next to me” that have especially meaningful lyrics.

When introducing his 2017 hit “Demons,” Reynolds delivered a sermon about mental health, revealing that he has gone to a therapist for many years.

“To anyone depressed: you are not alone,” he said. “Please do not keep it to yourself. Do not sit in your sorrow alone. Your life is always worth living!”

Confetti was repeatedly shot at the crowd during high points in the show.

The concert ended with the 2017 hit “Radioactive” and “Walking the Wire,” a reprise of the song “My Life” that started the show.

The crowd left ecstatically happy, hoping that Imagine Dragons will bring their fire back to Tel Aviv again soon.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

A supermoon hangs in the night sky.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by