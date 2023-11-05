Actor John Voight responded Saturday to comments made by his daughter, actress Angelina Jolie, who harshly attacked Israel and claimed that Israel deliberately bombed civilian centers in Gaza, accusing it of turning the city into a "mass grave."

"I am very disappointed that my daughter, like many others, has no understanding of the glory of God, of the truths of God," Voigt said in a video he posted on his social media pages. "The issue here is the destruction of the history of God's land, the holy land, the land of the Jews."

He continued: "The Israeli army has to protect the land of Israel and its people, this is a war. It will not be as the left thinks it will be, it will not be cultural. Israel was attacked through inhumane terrorism, innocent children, mothers, fathers, grandparents. And you, fools, say that Israel is the problem? You need to look at yourselves and ask: 'Who am I? What am I?'"

He also read in the video: "Ask God: 'am I learning the truth? Or am I being lied to and I do like everyone else?', because friends, those who understand the truth see the lie. They see that Israel was attacked, and these animals want to wipe out the Jews, Christianity."

"We all want justice and love, but this cannot happen with these animals, who want to wipe the Jews and Christians off the face of the earth," Voigt continued in the video, "It is a lie that Israel kills innocent people, but they all have the free will to leave. They are prisoners of the barbaric state that uses them as human protectors. The children on the land of Palestine are being exploited by these animals, to make everyone think that Israel is taking these lives - and this was actually the plan of Hamas. To create the war of good against evil."

Jolie's father supports the state of Israel

Voigt is known as a supporter of Israel, and of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the United States, he has been associated with the Republican Party for many years - and was one of the prominent supporters of President Donald Trump during his term.