The authorities in Judea and Samaria have crafted a compelling and special unity video aimed at fortifying the Israeli spirit.

With the active participation of residents from Judea and Samaria, the video underscores the profound partnership among the settlers in the battle against Hamas. It features the involvement of all council and municipality heads in the region.

Set to the musical rendition of "Together All the Way" by the Benjamin Regional Council, the video showcases the spirit of volunteerism among areas residents across various aspects of the war. Whether in the military, ZAKA, among the reservists' families, standby classes, mothers of fighters, or volunteer youth, the video conveys a unified call from all heads of authorities in Judea and Samaria for a collective effort leading to victory.

The video highlights individuals such a reserve captain in a classified unit since the war's inception, a ZAKA representative from Modi'in Illit specializing in the treatment of corpses in the south, and a mother and her children supporting her husband currently serving in the reserves.

Other featured individuals include a member of a first response team and youth volunteers across various fields.

'Only together will we win'

The recurring message throughout the video is "Only together will we win." Advertisement

At the end of the video, all heads of local authorities of the region come together in a powerful call for unity and victory, declaring together, "Only together will we win."