As tensions continue to mount in Hollywood over the Israel-Hamas war, United Talent Agency has dropped actor Susan Sarandon as a client after comments she made about the conflict.

Sarandon was criticized earlier this month for her remarks at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York. The actor, who has starred in movies including “Thelma & Louise” and “Dead Man Walking,” called for a cease-fire, according to the New York Post.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” Sarandon said at the rally, according to the Post.

Hollywood actress and social activist Susan Sarandon walks with Mariam Shaar, a Palestinian entrepreneur in Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon March 4, 2019. (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)

UTA on Tuesday confirmed to The Times that the actor was no longer a client. The Beverly Hills agency declined further comment.

“When Susan Sarandon said that Jews ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,’ she was saying that American Jews have it coming — that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault,” wrote Aviva Klompas, co-founder of the pro-Israel nonprofit Boundless Israel on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The agency’s decision to drop Sarandon comes as the entertainment industry is grappling with how to respond to the Israel-Hamas war.

Sarandon and her representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

“There’s a terrible thing that’s happened where antisemitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel,” Sarandon told the New York Times earlier this month. “I am against antisemitism. I am against Islamophobia.”

The news of Sarandon being dropped by UTA was first reported by Page Six.

Senior editor Ryan Faughnder contributed to this report. (TNS/Los Angeles Times)