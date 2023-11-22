Susan Sarandon dropped by agency after pro-Palestine comments amid Israel-Hamas war

Sarandon was criticized earlier this month for her remarks at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York.

By WENDY LEE/LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS
Susan Sarandon arrives for a gala presentation of Blackbird at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 6, 2019 (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
As tensions continue to mount in Hollywood over the Israel-Hamas war, United Talent Agency has dropped actor Susan Sarandon as a client after comments she made about the conflict.

Sarandon was criticized earlier this month for her remarks at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York. The actor, who has starred in movies including “Thelma & Louise” and “Dead Man Walking,” called for a cease-fire, according to the New York Post.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” Sarandon said at the rally, according to the Post.

UTA on Tuesday confirmed to The Times that the actor was no longer a client. The Beverly Hills agency declined further comment.

“When Susan Sarandon said that Jews ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,’ she was saying that American Jews have it coming — that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault,” wrote Aviva Klompas, co-founder of the pro-Israel nonprofit Boundless Israel on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Industry grapples with how to respond to Israel-Hamas war

The agency’s decision to drop Sarandon comes as the entertainment industry is grappling with how to respond to the Israel-Hamas war.

Sarandon and her representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

“There’s a terrible thing that’s happened where antisemitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel,” Sarandon told the New York Times earlier this month. “I am against antisemitism. I am against Islamophobia.”

The news of Sarandon being dropped by UTA was first reported by Page Six.

Senior editor Ryan Faughnder contributed to this report. (TNS/Los Angeles Times)



