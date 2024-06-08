Supporting the bereaved and terror victims: New initiative propels young Israelis to future success

The Organization of Victims of Terrorism introduced a new initiative called the "Future Image" project, that aimed at providing comprehensive support to young adults between the ages of 21-30 who have lost loved ones or were injured in the October 7 attacks, the organization announced in a press release on May 23.

The program recognized the unique challenges faced by the age group, and as such, offered financial aid, professional development, and emotional support to help them navigate their futures.

Features of the "Future Image" project included scholarships for higher education, business mentoring for aspiring entrepreneurs, career development assistance, and trauma counseling. The project addressed a critical gap in state support, ensuring that young adults from bereaved families received the resources they needed to succeed in their futures.

The project, which launched on May 29, allowed bereaved families to learn about the various benefits available to them. These included legal advice, emotional and financial support, scholarships, holiday food vouchers, interest-free loans, and representation in the Knesset. The event aimed to foster a sense of community and provide attendees with the tools to leverage the program’s offerings.

Abie Moses, chairman of the Organization of Victims of Terrorism, emphasized the importance of the "Future Image" project in empowering young bereaved individuals. "We worked tirelessly to raise funds for this program, which will enable siblings and orphans to access free academic scholarships, business mentoring, and employment support," he stated. CEO of the Organization of Victims of Terrorism, Abie Moses. (credit: Yossi Bachar)

The "Future Image" project was designed to help young adults overcome the hurdles posed by bereavement and trauma, offering them a path to personal and professional stability. By collaborating with various partners, the initiative ensured individuals have the strength and resources to thrive in Israel's society.

Supporting young people in their future endeavors

One of the primary goals of the project was to encourage young people to complete their academic pursuits and transition into the job market. Through academic counseling, personal mentoring, and financial scholarships, the program aimed to support their educational and professional goals.

Additionally, the project provided crucial assistance to young entrepreneurs, offering financial counseling, management workshops, and close mentoring to help them achieve economic stability. By equipping them with confidence and knowledge, the "Future Image" project strived to secure long-term success for its participants.