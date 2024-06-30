Senior Conservative rabbi Andrew (Andy) Sacks dies at 66

Rabbi Andrew (Andy) M. Sacks, a revered leader and advocate for Jewish pluralism, has died at the age of 66. Known for his tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to social justice, Sacks was a prominent figure within the Masorti Movement in Israel and worldwide.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sacks was ordained by the Jewish Theological Seminary of America in the 1980s. He served as a congregational rabbi and Jewish educator in the US before making aliyah to Israel in 1987. His career in Israel was marked by significant contributions to religious pluralism and social justice.

Sacks spent 28 years as the head of the Bureau of Religious Affairs for the Masorti Movement in Israel, providing religious services outside the ultra-Orthodox rabbinate. He also served as the director of the Conservative/Masorti Rabbinical Assembly in Israel. He was known for being Israel’s only non-Orthodox mohel, traveling across the country to perform circumcisions at the request of families.

A staunch advocate for gender equality and Jewish pluralism, Sacks fought for the recognition of non-Orthodox conversions both in Israel and globally. He advised the Jewish Agency and the Interior Ministry on conversion laws and battled the Israeli government and the Rabbinate for the recognition of non-Orthodox Jews.

His efforts extended to supporting individuals facing discrimination and bureaucracy, including LGBT Jews, converts, and Jewish communities like the Abayudaya (a Jewish community in Uganda). THE ANNUAL Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, internationally acclaimed as one of the most proud and gay-friendly cities in the world. (credit: FLASH90)

In his blog on The Jerusalem Post, Sacks highlighted the challenges faced by non-Orthodox converts and criticized the Israeli government for its discriminatory practices. He described the difficulties faced by converts, particularly those from emergent communities, and highlighted the systemic issues within the conversion process in Israel.

Social justice influenced his writings and public statements

Sacks' commitment to social justice and equality was evident in his writings and public statements. He once wrote, "We are determined to continue our efforts to shape the State of Israel to reflect the Zionist values of klal Yisrael." His passion for religious pluralism and his dedication to fighting for the rights of all Jews were cornerstones of his legacy.

Rakefet Ginsberg, executive director of the Masorti Movement, recalled Sacks as a man of action and integrity. "Rabbi Andy was a true warrior for justice," she said. "He inspired those around him with his dedication and brought many smiles to the offices of the movement with his characteristic humor."

Dr. Yizhar Hess, deputy chairman of the World Zionist Organization and former CEO of the Masorti Movement, praised Sacks for his fearless commitment to justice. "Sacks was deeply committed to justice and unbound by formalities. He helped thousands of people and supported many converts from around the globe against the strict Israeli bureaucracy. His sense of humor and unique personality will be greatly missed," Dr. Hess said.

Sacks' legacy is one of relentless pursuit of justice and equality. His contributions to Jewish law, particularly in conversion and religious rights, have had a lasting impact on the Jewish community.

His memory will forever be a blessing and an inspiration for future generations to continue his fight for a more inclusive and just society.

He is survived by his family and a global community that mourns his loss and celebrates his remarkable life. May his memory be a blessing.