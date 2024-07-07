A nonchalant wellness getaway: A summer stay at a tasteful (and tasty) sanctuary in Kibbutz Moran

As we navigate war/life balance in Israel – from those of us who live here to those who are still coming to visit – carving out where to travel to within safe borders to upkeep our health and wellness has become crucial. And amid the few destinations that effortlessly blend mindfulness, charm, relaxation, the sourcing of local goods, and great food into one stay, there’s a clear standout: Slow-ness Moran.

It was my second time visiting (the first being when Slow-ness opened) and it served as a gentle reminder that one of life’s greatest luxuries is enjoying the great outdoors. Book a stay before their coveted 30 rooms fill up in order to relax into the calm atmosphere of this slow-moving sanctuary built on the notion that we all need two to three days to unwind barefoot in nature.

The concept

In the thick of the pandemic, friends Eli Sha’ked, David Peretz, and Amir Glick (owner of Studio Naim), huddled together over a shared dream of recreating Israel’s ’60s-’70s-style slowdown hotels called “relaxation houses,” where their parents’ generation would escape to a few times a year to unwind in nature.

These modest hideaways were social, cultural, and wellness retreats that served as a refuge from the city, work, and the pressures of modern life. They focused on holistic care for the mind, body, and soul; closeness to nature; healthy nutrition; moderate physical activity; enjoyable routine; and community.

Feeling a calling to revive such a safe haven, the trio embarked on a quest to find the perfect location where they could help others – and themselves – experience the same. In doing so they uncovered an old guest house and a communal kitchen space, and instantly saw the blueprint for their slow-motion sanctuary. Today, Slow-ness in Kibbutz Moran serves as a stylish, nonchalant countryside hotel focused on conscientious hospitality. THE YOGA and wellness space at Slow-ness Moran. (credit: LAUREN GUMPORT)

The stay

Getting there is a breeze. Slow-ness is just under two hours from Tel Aviv by car, or take the train to Karmiel and then hop into a 15-minute cab ride. Once you arrive, you’ll settle into one of the minimally designed, cozy rooms, which boast comfortable beds adorned with soft, organic sheets nestled next to large windows facing the woods. And if you opt for one of the four suites on site you’ll enjoy a large living room space where you can entertain friends or simply relax. At Slow-ness, it’s a full-body experience, which is why it’s no surprise that each room comes outfitted with organic, eco-friendly soap, shampoo, and conditioner.

Drop your bags and mosey on over to the beating heart of the property: the farm-to-table chef’s kitchen, which spills out onto a great lawn. The space, which mixes vintage and urban aesthetics for slow dining, has a calming effect on visitors looking to nosh on a dairy and fish-forward menu. Chef Nitay Yahalom applies thoughtful, meticulous, and classic techniques to local, organic, and seasonal whole foods sourced from the area’s many farms, with dishes that can serve even the pickiest of eaters. One is my cousin who is both gluten-free and dairy-free, yet had a vast amount of options to choose from including their homemade gluten-free bread and pastries. Sip on cocktails, wines from local vineyards, and dig into the cabbage, sea bass, and a healthy serving of pasta for your main meal.

The main restaurant isn’t your only option. Head right across the street to Galilee Brewery to chow down on lamb, steak & eggs, and more, all washed down with fresh beer brewed on-site (I recommend the IPA). The reincarnation of an old brewery that used to operate as the kibbutz’s local pub, founders of Slow-ness teamed up with Guy Segal and Yahav Yaakov to bring this joint back to life. Opt to sit on the patio and don’t miss out on the chocolate cake or apricot and pistachio tart for dessert.

But enough about food, and more about wellness.

Slow-ness publishes a list of weekly activities you can partake in. From yoga (vinyasa, ashtanga, and restorative) to journaling sessions and flexibility courses, there’s something for everyone. And for those who don’t want to commit to anything but lounging, the property’s outdoor pool is nestled into lush trees, prime for laying outside reading before heading over to the wood sauna for a restorative afternoon of pleasant nothingness. The team can also connect you with a local masseuse for those in need of a restorative massage.

Unlike many hotels that aim to offer a similar style of escape, Slow-ness is not secluded, but instead surrounded by authentic, modest kibbutz houses, occupied by kibbutz families. In fact, the kibbutz loved the concept so much that they are a partner of Slow-ness.

The price

Slow-ness is reasonably priced in a sea of over-priced mediocrity that is many Israeli stays (c’mon, we’re all thinking it). From its aesthetically pleasing design to complimentary yoga and movement classes offered, it’s worth every penny.

During high season, a weekend stay for a couple, including breakfast, can cost about NIS 2,500 for a standard room and NIS 3,200 for a suite. During the week prices are around 15% less, and the team offers a midweek three-night stay for under NIS 2,000.

Tack on dinner at the restaurant, which can average around NIS 450 for two, including drinks.

But don’t write it off Slow-ness for the winter – this area may get chilly but it’s equally as gorgeous in the low season. Take advantage of the reduced rates to come stay and work remotely alongside other nomads, couples, and simply those who wish to slow down, connect with themselves, and gain inspiration.

Book a stay by heading to their website https://slow-ness.com/en/ or by reaching out to the team at hello@slow-ness.com or +972-(0)4-8111030. And to keep up with their latest events and retreats (including when they launch half-board stay options - coming soon), follow them on Instagram @moranslowness.

More Slow-ness

Slow-ness Moran is just the first of what may be a handful of locations that Sha’ked, Peretz, and Glick (who are not hoteliers by trade) plan to open domestically. Future locales may focus on families and longer wellness retreats, and even be situated near Moran. Regardless, the message is clear: one day the war will end, good times will come, and more places like Slow-ness will be needed so we can all breathe and reconnect with nature, with others, and with ourselves.

Lauren Gumport is an avid traveler, travel writer, and VP of Communications at travel tech start-up, Faye Travel Insurance. Her travel tips have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BuzzFeed, and more. Follow her on Instagram @Gumport.

The writer was a guest of the resort.