For the past six months, this column has primarily featured products targeted at women. However, in a refreshing change, we are now focusing on a different aspect of beauty and fashion: colognes.

While makeup, skin, and haircare can be for everyone, there are gorgeous products targeting men that are high quality and delightful.

While I can go on and on blaming the patriarchy for inhibiting men from expressing their creativity, we ultimately live in a reality in which men have very few things to get creative with in the realm of beauty products, such as scent, skincare, and facial hair.

So, although this column will continue to be focused largely on makeup and skincare, which mostly targets women, we’re fitting in some men-targeted products, too, and this week – cologne.

There is just something about people who smell appealing that makes them automatically more pleasant to be around. Scent can do a whole lot for a person. Top five colognes of 2024 (credit: Companies mentioned)

So this week’s roundup is the creme de la creme. They were judged based on their scents, though I give some symbolic honor to nice packaging. But with colognes, perfumes, eaux de toilette, and more, there’s little left to judge except for scent.

Best Overall: Acqua di Gio Profondo

NIS 449 | 100 ml.

Notes: Citrus, aromatic, marine

The scent here is gentle but oh-so classy and delightful. I always feel that colognes smell a bit like men’s soaps, but not this one; it smells fresh and light. I’d even call it practical because of how it would suit any occasion.

Best for Work: Rabanne Invictus

NIS 230 | 200 ml.

Notes: Citrus, marine, aromatic

This cologne is charming and powerful. It is a perfect, more business-appropriate daytime scent, with citrus notes bringing forward a bit of daytime, marine notes adding freshness, and aromatic notes adding some unique complexity. The cool bottle is not a plus, necessarily, as it doesn’t affect the scent, but I sure like to look at it.

Longest-lasting Cologne: Alibi by Titanium

NIS 200 | 100 ml.

Notes: Incense, nutmeg, mandarin

The aromatic incense in this cologne conjures up memories of passing by a bush of jasmine flowers in bloom, and the gentle bite of bergamot as a warm cup of Earl Grey tea approaches one’s lips – at least, so says a colleague of mine who tried it out, and hey, who am I to judge? Honestly, it smells great. The scent is impressively long-lasting and gives an air of confidence without being overpowering.

Most Luxurious Cologne: Xerjoff Homme

NIS 2,220 | 100 ml.

Notes: Leather, woody, warm spicy

I know, I know, I said packaging doesn’t factor in, but hear me out: When you get a cologne that comes in a plush, white leather box, snuggled into some satin-covered cushions, and the bottle itself looks like elegant crystal, it’s hard not to be impressed. Not to worry, the scent matches the impression of the packaging. It is bold, powerful, and sexy: perfect for a night out.

Best Day-to-Night Cologne: Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Green Stravaganza

NIS 479 | 100 ml.

Notes: Citrus, coffee, aromatic

This dominant scent feels like a perfect daytime-to-nighttime scent. It’s got the lightness from the citrus to make it lovely for daytime, but the coffee and deeper aroma make it almost sexy – and thereby suitable for nighttime.