Beyond exhibit in Tel Aviv transforms old flour mill into striking futuristic digital art

As I walked into the new Beyond digital art exhibit in south Tel Aviv, the contrast between the neglected, rundown neighborhood surrounding it and the vibrant world within was striking. The area outside felt abandoned, but stepping into the old flour mill complex hosting the exhibition was like discovering a hidden gem.

The flour mill, built in the early 20th century, had once been a foundation of the local economy. Vacant for many years, this once lively center has been redesigned by the Reality Group and the Itzhaki Group, who bought it in 2022. Their vision for the site includes a mix of residential, commercial, and employment spaces, all while preserving its historical essence. The transformation of the mill into a venue for this futuristic art exhibit highlights an interesting contrast between the old and new.

Inside, the 2,000 sq.m. of immersive art were a mix of color and movement where past and future mix, blending cutting-edge modern technology with artistic innovation. The space was filled with vibrant, bright colors and dynamic visuals, capturing the imagination from the moment I entered.

The Beyond exhibit is a collaborative work by over 25 artists from Israel and around the globe, combining various forms of digital art. INSTALLATIONS IN the ‘Beyond’ exhibition. (credit: SHUKA COHEN)

As I moved through the 14 distinct spaces, each room offered a unique interactive experience that blurred the lines between the physical and digital realms.

A combination of art and technology

The entrance sets a nostalgic vibe with televisions from the ’70s displaying archival footage. The old-fashioned start is very different from the next room, which looks like a “post-apocalyptic” world. Here, AI art creates a powerful feeling of emptiness using dull grays and rusty colors, making the scene feel like it’s falling apart.

One of the standout features of the exhibit is Uri Ben Shabbat’s interactive installation. Visitors become part of the art through their movements, transforming the gallery into a dynamic, ever-changing canvas of light and color. Another room merges physical elements with pixelated lights, creating an interplay between tangible and digital, with constantly changing neon patterns and a soft glow that is incredibly captivating.

A unique display is a 10-minute AI-driven film created by a collective of seven artists. Presented in an immersive showroom, this piece shows a spectrum of colors and fluid animation to tell a compelling story.

Further into the exhibit, an interactive AI gallery serves as a digital mirror, generating a personalized narrative from 300 different prompts. The screen followed my movements and created a constantly changing story with bright, shifting colors, making me a key part of the experience.

The exhibit not only shows the limitless possibilities of art and technology but also celebrates Tel Aviv’s industrial history. Exploring the different works of art, I was very impressed by how the exhibit bridged history and the future. It was a pleasant surprise to find such a cutting-edge experience tucked away in a neighborhood that initially seemed so disconnected from this hi-tech marvel.

Beyond challenges traditional boundaries, inviting visitors to explore a world where technology and art combine in a display of creativity. It’s a vivid reminder of how the old and new can coexist in fascinating ways, turning an old flour mill into a vibrant exhibit for the future.

Beyond is located at 25 Salame St., Tel Aviv. Open daily from 6-11 p.m. through August 31. www.eventim.co.il/artist/beyond