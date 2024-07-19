ICJ: Settlements in West Bank, east Jerusalem are illegal

The United Nations' highest court said that Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories are illegal under international law, in an advisory opinion issued on Friday.

The findings by judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), known as the World Court, are not binding but carry weight under international law.

"Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, and the regime associated with them, have been established and are being maintained in violation of international law," President Nawaf Salam said, reading the findings of a 15-judge panel.

Context of the ICJ's opinion advisory

The case stems from a 2022 request from the UN General Assembly, predating the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

The UN Assembly asked the court to appraise the legal consequences of Israel's "prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation" of Palestinian territories, including east Jerusalem, and associated Israeli government policies.