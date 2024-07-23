Voight: My daughter Angelina Jolie was influenced by antisemitic people - regarding Gaza

Jon Voight, the 85-year-old Oscar-winning actor known for his outspoken support of Donald Trump, made headlines on Tuesday for his public disagreements with his daughter, actress Angelina Jolie, over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"She has been exposed to propaganda," Voight told Variety. "She’s been influenced by antisemitic people. Angie has a connection to the UN, and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees."

“I love my daughter. I don’t want to fight with my daughter. But the fact is, I think she has been influenced by the UN From the beginning, it’s been awful with human rights. They call it human rights, but it’s just anti-Israel bashing," he said.

Cast members Jon Voight and Aubrey Plaza pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film ''Megalopolis'' in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE)

Voight, who has a six-decade career in Hollywood with iconic roles in films such as 'Midnight Cowboy,' 'Coming Home,' and 'Deliverance,' remains a controversial figure due to his right-wing political views. He is an ardent supporter of Israel and its recent actions against Hamas, contrasting sharply with Jolie's advocacy for Palestinian refugees.

Voight stands firm on Israel

Voight’s relationship with his daughter has been strained over their differing political views. Despite their reconciliation, the actor continues to publicly challenge Jolie's position on the conflict.

Variety's feature highlighted Voight's unique lifestyle, his passion for acting, and his unwavering political beliefs. Despite Hollywood's general left-leaning stance, Voight remains active in the industry, recently starring in Francis Ford Coppola’s dystopian film "Megalopolis." Voight's portrayal of Crassus, a wine-addled emperor, has been met with mixed reviews, yet his dedication to his craft remains undisputed.

In a reflective moment, Voight shared his deep connection to the Jewish community, rooted in his upbringing in Yonkers. His father's work at a predominantly Jewish country club shaped Voight's understanding and empathy toward Jewish culture and struggles. This background, he believes, significantly influenced his staunch support for Israel.

Voight has often expressed his admiration for Jewish contributions to the world, citing their resilience and moral values as key influences on his life. He has visited Israel numerous times, showing support for settlements in the West Bank and engaging with local communities.