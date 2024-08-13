MSC Cruise: Journeys in the Mediterranean - Review

Travel these days is not as simple as it once was.

If you are longing for the taste of unmatched luxury or want to see the greatest sites our Mediterranean neighborhood has to offer without going too far afield, look no further than the Mediterranean Shipping Company’s MSC Cruises most luxurious project yet: Explora Journeys.

Explora Journeys is Mediterranean Shipping Company’s MSC Cruises latest venture into the high-end cruise market. Explora I, which graciously hosted me for seven days, is the first of six new cruise ships planned to sail worldwide over the next five years. Explora II is set to hit the open seas later this year.

During my seven-day stay on the ship, I saw some of the most scenic views that the Adriatic and northern Mediterranean coastline has to offer. Departing from Venice’s Fusina in northern Italy, Explora I made stops at the beautiful Croatian island of Hvar, off the Dalmatian coast, at Montenegro’s Bay of Kotor, the southern region of Puglia at the heel of Italy’s boot.

However, despite the beautiful destinations, the real highlight is onboard the ship: an unparalleled level of grandeur and an opportunity to live a most luxurious lifestyle. RICHLY DECORATED fourth-deck lobby and bar. (credit: Explora Journeys)

You can swim in no less than five swimming pools, four of which feature heated saltwater, considered a more friendly option for the environment and your skin, as opposed to heavily chlorinated water. One pool is indoors and weather-protected by a retractable glass roof in case the ship hits rough waters during the voyage.

Deck Five’s Astern Swimming Pool and Bar was my personal favorite: a very modern, infinity-style pool with lounge chairs at the mouth of the pool. A glass window allows you to overlook the high seas as you relax in the water, making you feel like you are actually in the Mediterranean Sea.

Unrivaled luxury

DINING ON the ship was a perfect experience, with six restaurants to choose from. All provide friendly and prompt service and, most importantly, delicious meals. There is also an all-you-can-eat buffet, open morning, afternoon, and evening, for those who prefer a more relaxed dining experience.

Explora I is also where the suite life is the sweetest. Its 461 suites provide unrivaled luxury and balcony views, and are spacious enough for a couple, regardless of the suite size. There are larger suites for families.

The suites, dubbed “Your Home at Sea,” offer everything imaginable – from heated bathroom floors to room service available 24/7. The ship is kept immaculate at the highest possible standard, including the suites, which are cleaned at least twice daily. The ship provides laundry service as well. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

When you are out at sea, the ship offers a seemingly unlimited number of activities. Whether you feel like going to the spa for more relaxation or are craving a good drink while sitting in one of the spacious lounges that exude elegance, Explora I has you covered. The ship’s fourth deck also features exclusive stores for your shopping needs.

Explora I can accommodate more than 900 passengers, with the ship maintaining a staff of 640, even if the vessel isn’t filled to capacity. The service is always personable and generous, almost to an exaggerated extent. The staff, who always have a smile on their faces, ensure that passengers rarely have to lift a finger.

Ship captain Pietro Sinisi, an Italian Navy veteran, told the Magazine that the 600 staff members tasked with maintaining the guests’ comfort and safety help create a diversity of culture on the ship, enriching the experience on board.

“It doesn’t matter what your race is, it doesn’t matter what your nationality is, it doesn’t matter what your gender is,” Sinisi said. “We are all equal on the ship, and we all play a part.”

My voyage can only be described as a truly unforgettable experience – one that made me ponder whether I should ever go on another cruise ship again, as Explora’s splendor would be difficult to match. This stay on the ship unleashed a level of comfort and relaxation I didn’t realize could be attained. If you are looking for your next travel destination – and want to relax on your way there, like you never have before – I highly recommend that you let Explora take you there.■

Prices for week-long cruise for a couple range from $5,000 to $7,000, including flights; for a family the cost is about $10,000.

The writer was a guest of MSC Cruises.