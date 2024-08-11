Yeroham: A hidden desert gem in the Negev Desert

While visiting the southern town of Yeroham, a resident shared a local secret. In Tel Aviv, you walk 20 steps to find a good coffee shop; in Yeroham, you build the coffee shop yourself.

Located just under a two-hour drive from Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and 30 minutes south of Beersheba, Yeroham sits in the heart of the Negev desert.

Throughout the summer on Thursdays, Visit Yeroham hosts “Hamshush BaAyara,” which includes activities such as tours of Lake Yeroham, concerts, star-gazing tours, Bedouin weaving workshops, and more – at just NIS 30 per participant.

Where to stay

Escape Tel Aviv’s humidity and stay at the Desert Iris Hotel, where comfort and tranquility await. The hotel features cozy ground-floor bungalows and individual patios perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. Breakfast is complimentary and includes an ample buffet of eggs, baked goods, cereals, a fresh salad bar, and an abundant coffee station.

The hotel has a lovely bar, a refreshing pool, a gift shop with local wines and handmade presents to take home, and a helpful staff connecting visitors to attractions like jeep tours, camel riding, and Bedouin tent excursions. GUESTS ENJOYING their stay and visit at the hotel pool. (credit: NICK SMIRNOV)

For a homier experience, Yeroham offers hostels and guesthouses like the friendly White Hill Guesthouse with both private and shared rooms.

What to eat and drink

Yeroham is a small town bursting with things to see, do, eat, and drink. Founded by Tanya and David Pinto, Pinto Winery was scheduled to open in October but due to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, David was drafted to reserve duty. However, the couple returned in February 2024, crediting their strong community ties in Yeroham and love of wine that brought them back.

The Pintos plan to open a restaurant, bar, and event venue at the winery, aiming for a grand opening during the Jewish holidays in the fall – so stay tuned. The winery offers tours and workshops, and to book a visit, you can contact the winery directly.

Maybe wine isn’t your thing, and that’s okay. Glentz Beer might be the solution.

Moshe and Yael Glentz moved to Yeroham nine years ago from Jerusalem, and are inspired by the desert and all it has to offer. Moshe began brewing beers at home and endeavored to craft the perfect beer, eventually creating award winning beers that include blondes and IPAs. The Glentzes host beer-tasting workshops at their home, where the couple tell how they came to Yeroham and the innovative spirit of the town.

However, beer is not their sole passion. On a trip to Timna, Moshe developed a love for astronomy, a hobby that flourished in Yeroham due to little light pollution. The couple acquired numerous telescopes and organized star-gazing tours for the public. Thursday star-gazing is now a fixture in Yeroham and Sde Boker, where visitors are given a guided experience and hot tea to keep warm during the night. A MORNING STROLL along the waters of Lake Yeroham. (credit: Maya Gur Arieh)

Don’t miss the upcoming August Perseids meteor shower, seen during the “Starry Night in August” festival in Yeroham that features fun for the entire family.

If you are touring the town and need a pick-me-up, something to do, or even a relaxing sit-down, pay a visit to Café Galoo. It’s known for its Israeli-style breakfasts, salads, pastas, excellent coffee, and exceptional pastries and baked goods, crafted by the owner, Gal, who studied pastry-making in Paris.

What to see and do

What makes Yeroham unique is that the compact town offers unique experiences for all. Atid Bamidbar is a cultural center that delves into Yeroham’s history, offering events for locals and tourists alike, and focuses on strengthening ties between different groups in Israeli society.

Atid Bamidbar has strong partnerships with women from the nearby Bedouin town of Rachme, who teach visitors about Bedouin customs, including the use of medicinal plants and weaving, and tell their inspiring stories and how they’ve come to form bonds with the residents of Yeroham.

If Bedouin culture interests you or you’re looking for authentic desert experiences, lounge at Naser’s Tent, where you’ll be greeted with hospitality and warmth.

Naser offers tracking tours of the desert and traditional Bedouin tent stays, perfect for leisurely visits or events like birthday parties, family gatherings, and even weddings. Naser greets guests with a smile and handles everything from tents and luxurious rugs to delicious food.

A rich history awaits you in the Negev desert, so consider embarking on a guided tour of the town. I joined a tour led by Avichai, who gives tours to both individuals and groups and provides a unique “behind-the-scenes” view of Yeroham.

The tour guides, many of whom were born and raised in Yeroham, spoke of growing up in the town and the optimism of residents and their passion for creation and development. The town is bordered by desert hills, so if possible, catch the sunset and a cool desert breeze from the Yeroham hills.

A tour around Lake Yeroham is a scenic experience, akin to visiting an oasis. Duchifat, an organization focused on wildlife and ecological conservation, offers guided tours, observations, bird-watching, and nocturnal safaris at the lake.

Lake Yeroham is a short drive from the Desert Iris Hotel and the town. The lake greets visitors with cooler temperatures, and one can always spot fishermen finding their morning catch.

There is also free camping, washrooms, and areas for cooking and barbecues at the lake.

Part of Yeroham’s charm is its range of attractions. For a creative experience, consider a traditional Moroccan artwork workshop at Studio Zuak.

Studio Zuak, founded by Hadassah, aims to foster cultural connections and a sense of belonging through art. Popular workshops include building traditional Moroccan coffee tables. Recommended for couples and family-style tile painting sessions; perfect for ages 5 and up.

What makes Yeroham a standout getaway in the Negev desert is not only its natural beauty or growing entrepreneurial and cultural scene, but the unique community spirit that makes visitors feel welcome.

The writer was a guest of the Desert Iris Hotel and Visit Yeroham. For more information and to book tours and attractions, visit https://visit-yerucham.com/en/.