Tel Aviv prepares for attack: Rescue units sent to city by Home Front Command

The IDF Home Front Command moved the search and rescue forces of the Ram Battalion—the rescue battalion—to Tel Aviv, the IDF confirmed on Tuesday, as part of the efforts to prepare for a potential Iranian and Hezbollah attack.

The forces were deployed near the Yad Eliyahu Stadium, where the Home Front Command's rescue cars and trailers—which are defined as intervention and rapid rescue tools—were stationed.

The soldiers are meant to respond in case of building collapses and other such destruction.

Other cities receive similar rescue units

The IDF confirmed that it deployed its search and rescue battalions to a number of central Israeli cities as part of its preparations. Rapid rescue teams were stationed in Haifa, Krayot, and several cities in the south and center of the country.

The mobilized forces were deployed and put on alert following a situational assessment carried out by the Home Front Command days ago. Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Home Front Command debated what to do regarding Eilat in light of recent attacks by Yemeni Houthis targeting the southernmost point of the country, and due to the fact that it is a major tourist destination, far from the center of the country, and there is difficulty in reinforcing it in an emergency with rescue forces from the center.

What was decided in Eliat after the city was under attack?

Ultimately, it was decided to station a permanent battalion in the city in case of destruction in large residential buildings.

Home Front Command has permanent guidelines on how to be well prepared for an attack by keeping one’s bomb shelter stocked.

