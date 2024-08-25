Five summer activities to do in Jerusalem: Food, drinks and nature

Enjoy a picnic in the park

As summer draws to a close, the parks of Jerusalem come alive with families, friends, and solo wanderers seeking to bask in the milder weather. Picnicking is a quintessential way to enjoy the city’s outdoor spaces.

Gan San Simon is a hidden gem that provides shaded areas, wide lawns, and a tranquil atmosphere. It’s perfect for those who enjoy a quiet spot to relax. The park also features walking trails and playgrounds, making it an ideal destination for families with children.

Sacher Park is another excellent option. Situated near the Israel Museum, this park is a favorite among locals for its vast open spaces and beautiful scenery.

Bloomfield Gardens, near the King David Hotel, offers stunning views of the Old City and the Mount of Olives. It’s a great place to enjoy a more scenic picnic, especially at sunset, when the city is bathed in a golden glow. The garden’s landscaped areas, historical monuments, and walking paths make it a delightful spot.

This summer, Theater in the Rough, a Jerusalem-based theater troupe, is performing nine shows of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It in Bloomfield Gardens. If you time your picnic right, you might catch one of them. Illustrative image of a picnic. (credit: INGIMAGE)

So, pack a picnic basket and enjoy a leisurely afternoon or evening. Whether you’re catching up with friends, spending time with family, or enjoying a moment of solitude, these parks provide the perfect setting for a memorable end-of-summer outing.

Sip a specialty beverage

Jerusalem’s vibrant food scene extends beyond its renowned eateries and into unique and refreshing drink options. As the summer heat lingers, there’s no better way to cool down than by sampling the city’s diverse range of cold beverages.

One of the best places to explore these offerings is the Mahaneh Yehuda market, also known as “the shuk.” The market is a sensory delight, bustling with vendors selling everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to spices, baked goods, and, of course, beverages. Here, you can find an array of drinks that cater to every taste.

Start with a fresh fruit smoothie, made from the market’s abundant selection of ripe, seasonal fruits. Whether you prefer a classic blend like strawberry and banana or something more exotic, the vendors are happy to whip up a custom creation just for you. For coffee lovers, an “ice café” is a must-try. For a name-brand staple also available in a “diet” option, hit up Aroma. Another crowd favorite is limonana, a refreshing blend of lemonade and mint. This drink is synonymous with summer in Israel, and the shuk is the ideal place to enjoy it at its freshest.

For a deeper dive into Jerusalem’s drink culture, be sure to check out The Jerusalem Post assistant managing editor Aaron Reich’s article “Visiting Jerusalem? These are the best alternative drinks at the shuk.” His guide takes a tour of some of the more offbeat and interesting watering hole options that the market has to offer, making it an essential read for anyone looking to sip their way through the city. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Visit the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens

Nestled in the heart of the city, the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens offers a lush escape from the urban environment. Spanning over 30 acres, the gardens are home to over 6,000 species of plants from around the world, making it one of the most diverse botanical collections in the country.

The gardens are divided into several sections, each representing another geographical region, from the Mediterranean to the tropical. As you wander through the various areas, you’ll encounter plants and trees native to Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, all meticulously curated and maintained. This global diversity is a testament to the garden’s role as a conservation site and a center for botanical research.

For those in a romantic frame of mind, the gardens are an excellent choice for a date. The serene atmosphere and stunning natural beauty provide the ideal backdrop for a stroll. Families, too, will find plenty to do, with kid-friendly paths, picnic areas, and educational activities designed to engage young minds.

Standard tickets to the gardens are NIS 40.

Hike the Jerusalem Forest

For those who crave a deeper connection with nature, the Jerusalem Forest offers a rugged retreat just outside the city. This expansive area is the result of extensive reforestation efforts led by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF).

The forest is crisscrossed by a variety of trails catering to staggered levels of hiking ability. Whether you’re looking for a gentle walk or a more challenging trek, there’s a path that’s right for you. As you hike, you’ll find yourself surrounded by pine, cypress, and olive trees. The forest is also home to a variety of wildlife, such as birds, foxes, and the occasional gazelle.

One of the most popular routes is the Sataf Trail through ancient agricultural terraces and past natural springs, offering stunning views of the surrounding Judean Hills. The trail also passes by historical sites, such as a 2,000-year-old mikveh (ritual bath), and a Byzantine-era church, giving you a taste of the region’s rich history.

For a more meditative experience, the Ein Kerem Trail is a great option. This path winds through the forest and leads to the picturesque village of Ein Kerem, known for its beautiful churches, art galleries, and charming cafés.

While the Jerusalem Forest is a year-round destination, there’s something special about visiting as summer ends. The cooler temperatures make hiking more enjoyable; and the changing light as the sun dips lower in the sky creates a magical ambiance, enhancing the natural beauty of the area.

Whether you’re seeking a short walk to clear your mind or a full day of exploration, the Jerusalem Forest offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and historical intrigue. It’s a place where you can truly disconnect from the hustle and bustle of city life and reconnect with the simpler, more elemental pleasures of the natural world.

Stroll through a new neighborhood

Jerusalem is a city of contrasts, where ancient history and modern life coexist in a fascinating mosaic. Each neighborhood has its own distinct character, offering a window into the city’s diverse communities. Taking a walk through a new neighborhood is a wonderful way to experience a different side of Jerusalem.

For anyone wishing to learn more about Jerusalem’s diverse neighborhoods, the Post’s Neighborhood Corner articles highlight the capital’s diverse neighborhoods, offering insights into their history, culture, and what makes them special.