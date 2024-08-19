Jerusalem Post
THE ‘INFINITY MUSEUM’ installation in Jerusalem. (photo credit: GUY PRIBAS)
THE ‘INFINITY MUSEUM’ installation in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: GUY PRIBAS)
MUST SEE

Jerusalem's Infinity Museum: A fusion of light and interactive art

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF   AUGUST 19, 2024 00:29

The “Infinity Museum,” called a fusion of light, sound, and interactive visual art, premiered last week in an installation set up adjacent to the Jerusalem Pais Arena.

The fully immersive experience, suitable for adults and children alike, features eight rooms spread over 1,800 square meters and will run through the end of October.

Initiated by the Jerusalem Municipality and the Ariel Municipal Company, and designed by Dakar Azulay, a world-renowned lighting designer, the exhibition combines the art of sculpture, lighting, music, and special visual effects to create an extraordinary cultural experience.

Main highlights

Among the highlights are the Space of Kinetic Spheres, where illuminated spheres dance to the rhythm of music, with reactive lighting; the Mirrors and Music Space, with distorted reflective mirrors à la a fun house; and the Interactive Screens Space, in which huge touch screens respond to every movement, allowing visitors to explore the intersection of virtual and physical reality. Pouf sofas placed in some of the installations enable visitors to lie back and immerse themselves in the experience.

It takes about an hour to traverse the entire installation, unless you want to revisit some of the rooms and experience new elements you might have missed the first time.

Tickets are NIS 114 each (discounts available for Jerusalem Card holders). The site is open daily from 4 p.m., and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Saturday nights. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://infinity-expo.com



